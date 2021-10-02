In the emirate of the Gulf of Qatar will be elected |

Doha (AP) – In the Arab emirate of Qatar on the Persian Gulf, a national election for a so-called consultative assembly has been held for the first time.

Citizens were allowed to vote Saturday on 30 of the body’s 45 members. The remaining 15 members were to be determined by Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, as before.

The desert state with its approximately three million inhabitants is an absolute monarchy: the emir is responsible for the executive and the legislature, and there is no parliament or political parties.

Election to the assembly was made possible by a new constitution in 2004, but has since been postponed several times. More than 200 candidates were vying for 30 seats. Voting is expected to end at 6 p.m. local time. Qatar will host the next FIFA World Cup in November and December 2022.

The assembly has limited powers. It can approve the budget, oversee the work of ministers and initiate laws. But each decision requires a two-thirds majority and must be ratified by the Emir.

The election is controversial as only a minority of the population is allowed to run – namely the “original” Qataris. These are people whose families resided in Qatar before 1930. A large part of the population left abroad, including hundreds of thousands of migrant workers.