In the ruins of the CIA in Afghanistan | “Come and see, they destroyed everything”

(Deh Sabz district) “We’ll let them go and see what they have done! “. Not far from Kabul, Taliban commander Hasnain observes the remains of the last CIA base in Afghanistan: a mess of hastily destroyed vehicles, buildings and ammunition.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 2:43 pm

Emmanuel DUPARCQ Agence France-Presse

On this Monday morning the commander of the “Badri 313”, an elite unit of the Taliban, has a lot to offer the press, which he called in front of the portal of the former American base Camp Eagle, not far from Kabul. Airport.

He wears a loose, traditional brown coat, a black vest, a turban and a beard and climbs out of a convoy of delivery trucks with his heavily armed men, listless in their neat camouflage clothing. And step inside the former CIA base to see how its former American enemies left the country on August 30, two weeks after the Taliban regained power.

“You have destroyed everything,” asserts the 35-year-old commandant in very good English. “We were there for nine or ten days, around her, it kept exploding.”

He puts the fifteen journalists on a bus across the ocher, dry, and dusty plain between the separated forts of the huge complex, or what is left of it.

Mullah Hasnain first shows a crater filled with rubble, surrounded by pieces of barbed wire, debris made of twisted or crumbling metal: the remains of an “ammunition depot”.

“The Americans blew it up on the evening of August 27,” he said. The massive detonation could be heard across Kabul and the day after the bloodshed in front of the capital’s airport (more than 100 dead, including 13 American soldiers), feared another bloody attack by the jihadist group Islamic State, rivals of the Taliban.

“Come here, I can show you something else,” the mullah, who arrives on a huge concrete plank, lined with crumbs of a building and littered with ammunition remains, including a grenade, is embarrassed. “Be careful, don’t touch her! He said warningly.

Then he points to dozens of boxes piled in an open-air corner where hundreds of rockets are sleeping.

Snooker club

For tens of meters, the plain is littered with hundreds of cartridges for automatic weapons, particularly Kalashnikovs. “We can always shoot these duds,” he observes.

In the back the ruins of a barracks, the interior of which the Americans burned down, where nothing is left but a thick ash carpet and the carcasses of metal chairs and tables. They left only one building intact: a white hangar on which we read “Snooker Club”, a large playroom with billiards, table football, darts and comfortable velvet armchairs.

But everything else is almost useless, says the mullah, who is angry with the Americans. “We need everything to turn our country inside out, including weapons to protect the country. We don’t have enough and will have to buy some from other countries, ”he slips, being careful not to say which ones.

Here the US military left as little military equipment as possible to the Taliban, who have carried out countless bloody attacks in two decades, including against the population. Nearby, at Kabul Airport, it also neutralized aircraft, armored vehicles and a missile defense system before leaving the country.

Mullah Hasnain considers the Americans to be very ungrateful and stresses that the Taliban, who surrounded the base and the airport, did not attack them shortly before they left in order to enable them to leave the country smoothly. He sighs again: “We let them go, and they did.”

“The United States said they wanted to rebuild Afghanistan and its equipment … That was when they showed their true colors, they left nothing,” he continues, looking at the charred carcasses of a hundred civilian vehicles.

The Taliban may not tell the full story: in Kandahar, they marched in all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter that could be American equipment confiscated from the Afghan army.

The mullah does not go any further in his complaint and claims that the page has been turned. “We didn’t wage war to kill Americans, but to liberate the country and enact Sharia law (Islamic law, editor’s note). We have regained power without murders, and that is good for our country ”.

A peaceful and conciliatory speech that corresponds to that of the new masters of Kabul, but which is only slowly convincing part of the population, still frightened by the memory of their brutal regime of the 1990s and the attacks that followed.