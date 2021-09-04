In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Source (Serum, Whole Blood, Urine), Application (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Type, End User – Global Forecast to 2025

The global IVD quality control market size is projected to reach USD 1,158 million by 2025 from USD 961 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The market for IVD quality control is primarily driven by the increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, rising demand for external quality assessment support, and the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenario for IVD tests will restrain the market growth.

The leading players in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (US), and Helena Laboratories (US).

“In 2019, the independent controls segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of type, the third-party controls market is segmented into independent controls and instrument-specific controls. Independent controls segment accounted for the largest share of the third-party controls market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that these controls are recommended by regulatory bodies to gain unbiased quality inputs and results.

“In 2019, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market in 2019.The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the huge volume of IVD procedures being performed in hospitals and increasing focus on offering precise & accurate diagnostic test results.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the region’s large patient population and rising healthcare needs, increasing number of accredited laboratories, and rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

