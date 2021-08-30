In-vitro Fertilization Devices Market 2021 : An Amazing Industry Growth Factor For Next.!

In-vitro fertilization may be a procedure of fertilization whereby an egg is combined using sperm within the lab, outside the body. The procedure involves stimulating and monitoring a woman’s fertile phase , removing an ovary from the woman’s uterus and allowing sperm to fertilize them during a lab. If successful, the embryo is then implanted within the woman’s womb.

Market Dynamics

High incidence of infertility is predicted to propel growth of the in-vitro fertilization devices market. as an example , consistent with the National Survey of Family Growth data published in September 2018, 15.5% of all women who shall become pregnant are infertile and 6.7% of married women aged 15 to 44 years are infertile, in the U.S.

Government initiatives to spice up adoption of in-vitro fertilization is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the in-vitro fertilization devices market. as an example , in November 2020, The Quebec government s tabled a bill to revive public funding for one round of in-vitro fertilization for couples struggling to conceive. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , consistent with the U.S. Bureau of the Census , the U.S. geriatric population is predicted to succeed in 77 million by 2034.

Adoption of AI (AI) in in-vitro fertilization is predicted to propel growth of the in-vitro fertilization devices market. as an example , in 2018, Univfy, an in-vitro fertilization-focused machine learning company, raised US$ 6 million serial A funding.

However, high cost of infertility treatment is predicted to hinder growth of the in-vitro fertilization devices market. the typical cost for infertility treatment in Canada is sort of expensive and ranges from between US$ 10,000 to US$ 20,000.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating in in-vitro fertilization devices market include, Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., COOK MEDICAL INC., Genea Biomedx, Merck KGaA, OvaScience, Inc., JXTG Holdings, Inc., Progyny, Inc., and Oxford Gene Technology Inc., EMD Serono,Inc., and Irvine Scientific.

Major players operating in in-vitro fertilization devices market are focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to reinforce their market share. as an example , in 2019, Vitrolife collaborated with Prime Tech, a manufacturer of products for ICSI treatments using Piezo-ICSI for animal and human applications, to develop and exclusively market the Piezo technique for improved ICSI procedure in human IVF globally apart from Japan, Thailand and Malaysia.

