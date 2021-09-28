Increase in vaccination rate – request for compulsory vaccination

The vaccination rate has been significantly slower for weeks. But at least gradually, things are moving forward – even among young people. There are additional reminders on more vaccinations for sensitive occupations.

Berlin (dpa) – With corona vaccinations in Germany, nearly three-quarters of adults and one-third of children between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 74.7% of all people over the age of 18 received the second injection, which is usually needed for this, on Tuesday – and 33.2% of those over the age of 18. 12 to 17 years old. 78.6 percent of adults and 41 percent of 12 to 17 year olds have received at least one first vaccination. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) spoke of a “good quota”. Each new vaccination gives everyone more security for the fall and winter, he wrote on Twitter.

Discussion of compulsory vaccination

The president of the professional association of pediatricians, Thomas Fischbach, has spoken in favor of compulsory corona vaccination for certain professional groups. “If many nursery, school and clinic workers continue to refuse vaccinations, lawmakers should seriously consider compulsory vaccination in these sensitive areas,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Tuesday). “Anyone who takes care of vulnerable groups and rejects their own vaccination has lost their mind. “

The federal government has repeatedly ruled out compulsory vaccination. According to a recent change in the law, the employer can ask employees of daycares, schools and retirement homes if they are vaccinated during the coronavirus crisis. With this information, employers should be able to more accurately plan staff deployment and take protective measures. The boss of the Greens Annalena Baerbock had been open to compulsory vaccination for individual professional groups if, for example, in care and clinics, you find yourself in a situation where too few people are vaccinated.

Education instead of duty

In addition to politics, the association of pediatricians also sees in the train of company doctors clinics. You need to educate and remind medical staff of their duty to help sick people and protect them from infections, Fischbach said. Anyone who refuses to do so must feel the consequences, “which hurt”. He stressed that hospitals or nursing homes could issue refusals of vaccination. “If, after months of vaccine excess, there are still outbreaks in nursing homes, you need to tighten the reins, and the lack of skilled workers shouldn’t be a counter argument.”