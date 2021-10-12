Increased Adoption of Outdoor Furniture Cover Market across End-Use Industries to Fuel Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period:Persistence Market Research
Global Outdoor Furniture Cover Market Outlook
The global Outdoor Furniture Market is anticipated to grow above 5% CAGR during the forecast period which influences growth of the outdoor furniture cover market growth. Increasing Urban population is one of the key boosters of this market as well as places of tourist attraction where there are a lot of hospitality centers like hotels, restaurant, resorts, public gardens, generate a lot of demand for this market and hence will influence further growth of this industry.
The biggest markets being the western countries where even households have outdoor furniture creating demand for outdoor furniture covers on a large scale. In the coming days as open spaces are being promoted to avoid risk of spread of diseases outdoor furniture would be the go to option for the commercial consumers in hospitality domain which will boost the demand for Outdoor Furniture Cover.
Global Outdoor Furniture Cover Market: Market Dynamics
Drivers for Outdoor Furniture Cover Market
The main driver of this market is the commercial aspect of the consumer base. A lot of hotels, restaurant, resorts, public gardens have outdoor furniture for better experience for the customer and increase demand for outdoor furniture cover.
The consumers in hospitality and such commercial consumers require durable, scratch resistant, weather proof, washable, long lasting products as they use it rigorously due to amount of times it gets removed and used.
Apart from the commercial aspect developed countries with consumers having high purchasing power and more disposable income tend to decorate their houses by having outdoor furniture hence further increasing the demand for outdoor furniture covers.
Trends for Outdoor Furniture Cover Market
Providing durable weatherproof like UV light protection, waterproof, wind resistant outdoor furniture covers are in great demand where consumers look for affordable and minimalistic options. Scratch resistant options whose color doesn’t fade away in the sun are also very popular among the consumer. Long lasting options with a lot of size variety and also the ease of usage to secure and adjust are few of the functions which are trending in the market.
Opportunities for Outdoor Furniture Cover Market
The innovation of outdoor furniture covers in terms of its design and feel as well as the variety of furniture it can open up new opportunities in this segment. The increasing urbanization can also help in growing this business as well as due to the current situation of the pandemic people prefer instead of going out of their houses to hangout in their backyard creating potential increase in demand.
Outdoor Furniture Covers with good design and premium feel as well as the variety of furniture it can fit as well as other objects like outdoor electronic appliances and grills etc. can also help open more opportunities.
Challenges for Outdoor Furniture Cover Market
Due to the current Covid-19 scenario the commercial consumer base has declined in terms of demand and also the potential seen among the developing countries for this sector has declined creating challenges for expansion of this market.
Although taking a temporary decline in demand the future demand can be rising as more open spaces are promoted instead of closed ones creating need for outdoor furniture and hence increasing demand for the outdoor furniture covers in developed countries.
