Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Organic Hair Care Market

In the current generation of fast pace living style, the prevailing consumer outlook towards adoption of organic products is evident. This one key aspect is taken in the account by most of the organic products manufacturers. Moreover, the organic word itself increasing the point of sale probability of the product. The organic hair care products are derived or produced using natural ingredients such as gandhak, neem, bhringraj aso called as Eclipta erecta, ritha etc.

The properties of these ingredients nourishes the scalp with no side effects. The organic hair care products are available with variety of specifications specially produced for different type of hair such as dry scalp, normal and oily scalp.

Among the organic hair care product type such as shampoos & conditioners, oils & serums and styling, former one hold majority of the share in the global organic hair care market owing to its widely usage. Further, anti-dandruff organic oils are expected to gain high pace over the forecast period. The global atmospheric and seasonal changes affects the hair growth to larger extent which is one of the major reason driving the consumption of organic hair care products.

Global Organic Hair Care Market: Drivers and Restraints

The organic hair care market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for natural ingredients based products since they are potentially healthy for hair. The transition from chemical to organic product use is robust owing to its post use benefits and refreshing properties. Moreover, the demand for sulphate free hair products is expected to boost the global organic hair care market.

The growing personal care industry is also one of the factor responsible for growth of organic hair care market. Among the various trends in the hair care industry, use of botanical ingredients is one of the major trend adopted by most of the organic hair care product manufacturers.

However, the organic based products are quite expensive compared to the chemical one owing to its high manufacturing process costs coupled with extraction costs of herbals or organic oils. These process costs is thus reflected on the finished organic hair care product. This reduction in the cost range is one such challenge for the organic hair care manufacturer.

Global Organic Hair Care Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type Shampoos & Conditioners

Oils & serums

Styling On the basis of hair type Normal

Dry

Oily

Global Organic Hair Care Market: Region wise Outlook

The global organic hair care market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds the major share in the global organic hair care market in terms of production of organic hair care products and presence of companies such as Bentley Labs (GB), Onesta Hair Car etc.

The Organic hair care market in Western Europe is expected to expand at substantial growth rate. The organic hair care market in Latin America is robust owing to the growing personal care industry in the region. The APEJ organic hair care market is capitalizing on the opportunity of new product lines mostly for younger population. This is owing to the some of the current factors revolving in the market such as high spending on cosmetics, increasing brand loyalty, low price sensitive consumers.

