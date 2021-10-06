Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Pumpkin Powder Market

Pumpkin Powder: Market Outlook

Pumpkin powder is derived from dried pumpkins that are grounded in powder form by using various techniques such as freeze dried, spray dried, and others. Moreover, while preparing organic pumpkin powder, organic pumpkin is used and no artificial colors, preservatives, or any other processing agents are used is the manufacturing process. Pumpkin powder is the best source of healthy nutrition as pumpkin powder enriched with high fiber, potassium, vitamins, and other nutritional ingredients. Owing to its health benefits and as a flavored ingredient, the demand for pumpkin powder is increasing among the food and beverage industry, dietary supplements, and others. In terms of health benefits, pumpkin powder is advantageous to reinforce the digestion system, prevents the increasing level of blood sugar and blood fat, helps in detoxification, boost the immune system, and others. On the other side, the demand for pumpkin powder is also increasing among food and beverage manufacturers as it has wide application in bakery products, snacks, baby food, sauces and dressings, confectionery, and many other products. In the global pumpkin powder, the demand for pumpkin powder is especially increasing among dietary supplement manufacturers and bakery industry.

Increasing Demand for Pumpkin Powder in Nutritional Supplements Owing to its Varied Health Benifits

Pumpkin powder is rich in protein, carbohydrates, dietary fiber, carotene, vitamins, pectin, iron, magnesium, potassium, and many other ingredients that offer health benefits. In food and beverage industry, pumpkin powder is used to add flavors in bakery products, as a colorant in snacks, seasoning sauces, and other food products to add higher nutritional content and natural pumpkin flavor to products. Consumers are inclining towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which has led to higher consumption of food and food ingredients with potential health benefits. Currently, consumers have become more conscious about their diet, owing to which, they are spending on a holistic approach to health and wellness that includes almost every aspect of life. Additionally, consumers are increasingly participating in fitness activities that enhance well-being, such as using products, eating natural and organic foods, and consuming health supplements, along with following a special diet owing to which it is expected that the demand for organic pumpkin powder is an increase among functional food and dietary supplements manufacturers. Thus, the market for pumpkin powder has high demand in Western Europe and Asia Pacific countries, owing to an increase in the health and wellness awareness among the population, along with the growing number of highly affluent consumers who are interested in the trend for healthy food.

Global Pumpkin Powder: Market Segmentation

In terms of Nature, the global pumpkin powder has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

In terms of End-use, the global pumpkin powder has been segmented as:

Food and Beverage Bakery Confectionery & Desserts Sauces, Salads and Dressings Beverages Snacks & Others

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Global Pumpkin Powder: Market Participants

AUM AGRI FREEZE FOODS

Arisun Chempharm Co., Ltd.

Cedenco Foods

Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Linwoods

Woodland Foods

Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

SpicesForLessc

