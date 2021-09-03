Increasing Demand for GaN on Diamond Based High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs): Key Driver of GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market
Limitations of GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates in CVD Systems Affect Market Growth
The GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is projected to grow from US$ 30.69 Mn in 2021 and surpass US$ 142.05 Mn by 2031. However, GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates are linked with limitations in chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems. Hence, companies are expected to collaborate with researchers to advance in the deployment of GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates in CVD systems.
On the other hand, GaN is gaining popularity as the building clock for power electronics. Theoretical limits on how much silicon MOSFETS (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors) can be improved is translating into demand for GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates.
GaN on Diamond Wafers Emerge as Alternative to Silicon in Power Devices
GaN on diamond wafers are intended for use in high power GaN transistors deployed for military applications and commercial cellular base stations. Devices fabricated on GaN on diamond wafers have the potential for highly efficient heat extraction compared to those GaN devices fabricated on sapphire or silicon wafers. The GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is expected to clock an astonishing CAGR of 16.56% during the forecast period, owing to diamond’s exceptional thermal conductivity.
GaN on diamond offers key parameters of high electrical resistivity, high thermal conductivity, and small form factor at both device and system, which is contributing toward growth of the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market.
High Power 5G Wireless Segments Create Revenue Opportunities for Semiconductor Companies
The RFHIC Corporation – a communication equipment manufacturing company, has been gaining recognition for developing a new compound semiconductor material using GaN on diamond, which is predicted to revolutionize high power RF applications. Companies in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market are taking cues from such findings to increase research in commercialized GaN on diamond transistors for defense, military communications, and RF energy industries.
Diamond is being desired by stakeholders in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market, owing to its excellent thermal conductivity, high power density, and frequencies attainable up to 100GHz. With these advantages of GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates, stakeholders are unlocking incremental opportunities for various high power applications such as 5G macrocells, radars, and high power medical, scientific, and industrial systems. Companies are increasing efforts to penetrate into high power defense, ISM (Instrumentation, Scientific, and Medical), and high power 5G wireless markets. Manufacturers are aiming to be leaders in high power RF components.
GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Revolutionizing Military Radars, Jammers
The high power radio frequency (RF) power amplifiers are being used in military and commercial applications such as in radar systems, electronic warfare, and cellular base stations. Manufacturers in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market are boosting their output capabilities since gallium nitride components are capable of emitting five times the radio energy of the previous technologies. Such findings are revolutionizing radars, jammers, and communications gear.
- The power electronics industry is experiencing the theoretical performance limit of silicon MOSFETs, and the industry is looking forward to moving to a new element. The Gallium Nitride (GaN) substrate technology offers a wide bandgap, high electron mobility conductor that has demonstrated itself as being capable of meeting the performance requirements of new applications. A high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) device is based on GaN on diamond semiconductor substrate, which is a potential successor to MOSFETs due to its superior electrical characteristics.
- Moreover, the transfer of HEMTs on GaN on diamond substrates represents an opportunity to improve the thermal dissipation when the device operates at high radio frequency power levels. GaN-on-diamond technology is focused on the removal of the Si substrate and the AlGaN nucleation layers, come after thick CVD diamond overgrowth.
Rising Application in Satellite Communication Equipment
- Increasing use of GaN on diamond based semiconductor substrate components in the communication satellite industry is predicted to boost the market during the forecast period. The expansion is due to a rise in the need for increased bandwidth and performance reality in radio communications, electronic warfare, and radars.
- GaN on diamond based ICs are utilized in radars for efficient navigation and real-time air traffic control. Moreover, GaN can offer higher operating frequencies for radar communication, terrestrial radios, and military jammers. Rise in adoption of wideband GaN power transistors from several defense forces is further propelling the market.
- GaN on diamond thin films from its original growth substrate and transferring it to a synthetic CVD diamond substrate, which, at 1,600-2,000 W/mK, exhibits the highest known thermal conductivity, which is 4+ times higher than other materials. Bringing together the GaN on diamond thin films, the core materials used for satellite communications equipment and synthetic CVD diamond enable unprecedented Kilowatt densities of heat to be extracted more efficiently and effectively than ever before. GaN-on-diamond based satellites equipment also opens the world of ubiquitous, low-cost, and ultra-high data rate communications.
- GAN on diamond semiconductor substrate devices stand out in RF applications, owing to several reasons such as high breakdown field, high saturation velocity, and outstanding thermal properties through which they have been instrumental in transmitting signals over long distances or at high-end power levels. This property propels the demand for the manufacturing of communication satellite equipment.
- Thus, this factor is projected to have a highly positive impact on the global GaN on diamond market during the forecast period
