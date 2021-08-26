Incredible Growth of Coconut Milk Products Market and Development Strategies by Focusing on Top Players like Sambu Group, McCormick, Goya Foods, Ducoco Alimentos

Coconut milk has been a staple diet for many people living in tropical and subtropical climates. It has many health benefits which are beneficial in many ways for the human body such as the digestion and circulation of blood, as well as being a great source of carbohydrates for energy and protein for skin maintenance. Also, coconut milk products are widely available and are quickly becoming popular worldwide. This article will talk about the uses and benefits of coconut milk products. Coconut milk products have been around for quite some time, and it was discovered by the ancient people of the Andes mountain range thousands of years ago as they were drying coconuts with high heat and using the water to make soap. It is still one of the most popular food items in those regions, and coconut milk products play an important role in the economy.

The global coconut milk products market focuses on six regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Drivers:

The increasing inclination towards a vegan lifestyle is expected to fuel the growth of the global coconut milk products market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The VOU, currently, there are around 79 million individuals in the world who follow the vegan lifestyle. Moreover, the usage of coconut milk as a dairy-free alternative in various food and beverages, and the various benefits related to consumption of coconut milk are expected to create traction in the market.

Restraints:

Less knowledge about the benefits of consuming coconut milk via food and beverages is expected to hinder the growth of the global coconut milk products market.

Competitive Section:

McCormick, WhiteWave Foods, Goya Foods, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Theppadungporn Coconut, Ducoco Alimentos, Thai Agri Foods, Celebes Coconut, Campbell Soup (Pacific Foods), M&S Food Industries, Sambu Group, Thai Coconut, Fresh Fruit Ingredients, Chef’s Choice Foods Manufacturer

This Report is Divided:

By the product type: Organic Coconut Milk, Conventional Coconut Milk

By the End-user Applications: Food and Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global coconut milk products market, owing to the increasing incidence of lactose intolerance in the region. For instance, according to MedlinePlus, around 30 million US residents have some kind of lactose intolerance by age 20. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of the vegan population in the region is aiding the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global coconut milk products market owing to the increasing consumerism towards coconut milk along with high coconut cultivation in the region.

