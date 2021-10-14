Incremental Sales To Drive The Single Stage Compressor Controller Market From 2020 To 2028

Single Stage Compressor Controller Market: Introduction

Single stage compressor is equipped with built-in controller for managing the function of a compressor, condition monitoring, and recording of faults which may have occurred in a compressor. Single stage compressor controller provides advanced anti-surge control algorithms for energy efficient and safe operation across operating range of a compressor. Single stage compressor controller can be individual product or can be linked with other compressors, permitting management of multiple machines with single controller.

Single stage compressor controller are witnessing growth in demand by virtue of their ability to manage reciprocating air compressor safely and to automate the operation of compressor. They also provide reliability and high performance in compressor operation. Usage of single stage compressor controller are expected to increase in some industrial sectors, mainly in oil & gas. This is attributable to their integral part in increasing the pressure of natural gas and enabling transportation from production facility to the end users. Furthermore, significant increase in oil & gas production, transmission and storage activities are impacting the growth of single stage compressor controller market over the forecast period.

Single Stage Compressor Controller Market: Dynamics

Huge investments in water and power sectors coupled with continuous expansion of industries such as chemical & petrochemical, fertilizers, oil & gas, etc. is resulting in large scale installation of compressors, correspondingly enhancing the demand for single stage compressor controller for providing better operation. Single stage compressor controllers primarily help in preventing sudden flow reversals which destabilize, and may cause serious damage to the compressor, resulting in costly repairs and environmental impact.

Moreover, ease in integration of single stage compressor controller with building management system and remote monitoring over internet are fuelling the growth in demand for single stage compressor controller. Innovations such as integration with Ethernet and Serial Modbus communication, implementing with Human-Machine Interface (HMI) are likely to create a surge in demand for single stage compressor controller market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, manufacturers are focused on implementing advanced technologies in the development of single stage compressor controller to enhance energy saving and relatively low cost operation. Attributing to the growing R&D investments for new industrial equipment, diversifying industrial needs, and engineering excellence will persist to create potential growth opportunities for single stage compressor controller market.

Single Stage Compressor Controller Market: Segmentation

On the basis of compressor type

Reciprocating Compressor

Rotary Compressor

On the basis of application

Heating,

Ventilation

Air Conditioning

Pressurized gas filling

Others

On the basis of end use industry

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Energy

Mining

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Single Stage Compressor Controller Market: Regional Outlook

North America have large base of oil & gas industry in the region and continuous production, storage and transmission operations have driven the single stage compressor controller market. By virtue of this, it is expected to account for prominent market share during the forecast period. The countries from Middle East & Africa region have major stake in oil & gas reserves. Furthermore, the water & wastewater treatment industry in the region is also witnessing an intensifying growth. Hence, Middle East & Africa is expected to have significant growth potential following North America in single stage compressor controller market.

Asia Pacific is expected to have highest growth rate among the other regions. The increasing industrial automation coupled with availability of cheap labor in emerging countries from Asia Pacific is encouraging leading players to establish new manufacturing facilities. Further, partnerships with automation providers and rising distributor base will propel the growth in demand for single stage compressor controller in Asia Pacific.

Single Stage Compressor Controller Market: Key Players

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Boge Compressors

GE Measurement & Control Solutions

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Compressor Controls Corporation (CCC)

IDE compressors

Schneider Electric Corporation

Atlas Copco

Petrotech Ltd

Siemens Ltd.

Gardner Denver

Woodward Inc.

FS Elliott

Emerson Climate Technologies

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the single stage compressor controller market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the single stage compressor controller market segments such as geographies, component type, application, end use industry.

