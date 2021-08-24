Independence Day in Ukraine | Military parade with Canada and other NATO allies

(Kiev) Around 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers and soldiers from some NATO countries marched in Kiev on Tuesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the independence of this warlike ex-Soviet republic with pro-Russian separatists.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021 at 11:24 am

Along with Ukrainian soldiers, dozens of soldiers, especially Americans, British and Canadians, took part in the parade in front of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Dozens of Canadian, American and British soldiers took part in the parade. Above, Canadian soldiers at the Ukraine Independence Day parade, August 24, 2018.

Foreign officials such as Polish President Andrzej Duda, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm took part in the ceremony.

Several tanks, tanks and rocket launchers rolled down the main thoroughfare of the Ukrainian capital.

Polish and British hunters

In addition, around 100 planes and helicopters flew over the city center, including the largest aircraft in the world, the Mriya An-225, Polish F-16 fighter jets and British Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

During the Independence Day military parade in Kiev, four fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force flew in formation with two British Eurofighter Typhoon (right).

If Ukraine is an ally of the West with regard to Russia, Kiev shows them their reluctance, their partners refuse to join NATO, maintain gas agreements with Moscow to the detriment of the Ukrainians, or refuse to supply them with offensive weapons.

“We will continue to support you in your efforts to realize your Euro-Atlantic ambitions” and “to defend you against the aggression from Russia”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the Ukrainians in a statement.

Most of the Ukrainian soldiers who marched on Tuesday were active soldiers participating in the war against separatists in eastern Donbass, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives since it erupted in 2014, a few weeks after Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea .

On Tuesday the army announced the death of a Ukrainian soldier killed on the front lines the previous day.

“On this feast day we must remember those who made it possible for us to be here. You are defenders of our Ukraine, our independence, ”said Mr Zelenskyi and observed a minute’s silence in memory of the soldiers killed in the east.

He promised that Donbass and Crimea would “come back” to Ukraine.

Thousands of people, often dressed in traditional embroidered shirts, watched the parade waving blue and yellow Ukrainian flags.