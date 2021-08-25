India approves unprecedented DNA vaccine

A new vaccine against Covid-19 has hit the market in India. According to the Times of India about this vaccine called ZyCov-D, it was developed by the Zydus Cadila company. It’s a DNA vaccine. The Indian Medicines Agency granted this product emergency approval on August 20.

According to the predictions made for ZyCov-D, 120 million doses will be produced every year. According to the manufacturer’s announcement, it would be almost 70% effective. “India stands ready to launch the first DNA-based vaccine against Covid-19 that can be given to children over the age of 12 as well as adults,” the Times of India said.

Fourth vaccine in India

“This will be the fourth anti-Covid-19 vaccine to become available for mass use in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. A total of six vaccines have been approved for use in India (for use in urgent cases), ”the Indian daily continued. To date, India has already managed to administer more than 570 million vaccine doses. By the end of the year, the country hopes to vaccinate its adult population of 950 million people.

