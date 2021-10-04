India | At least eight people are killed in clashes during peasant protests

India | At least eight people are killed in clashes during peasant protests

(Lucknow) At least eight people were killed in clashes in northern India on Sunday during a protest by farmers who have been opposed to the government’s agricultural reforms for almost a year, authorities told the local press.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 12:26 pm

Farmers gathered for a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh state, where Interior Minister Ajay Mishra and Deputy Minister of State Keshav Prasad Maurya were expected.

There were then clashes around the vehicles of the ministerial convoy.

According to farmers, a convoy car believed to have been the son of Ajay Mishra crushed and killed four demonstrators.

The incident increased tenfold the anger of farmers who attacked the convoy’s cars that they set on fire. Four other people were killed in the acts of violence, as the farmers present at the demonstration testify.

“Eight people died in the Lakhimpur incident today. Of the eight, four were farmers and four more were in the convoy’s vehicles, Uttar Pradesh Police Director-General Mukul Goel told CNN News18 on Sunday.

Ajay Mishra denied the farmers’ claims, telling the local press that protesters attacked the convoy and killed a driver and three employees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, called the incident “very sad and unhappy” and asked for silence.

“Before we jump to conclusions, we have to wait for the ongoing investigation and the subsequent action,” he said late on Sunday evening on his Twitter account.

Internet services in the region have been shut down and the roads to Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, have been blocked to contain further outbreaks of violence, according to the press.

Opposition and peasant union leaders said they would go to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The reforms passed in September 2020 allow farmers to sell their products to buyers of their choice rather than relying solely on state-controlled markets that offer them a minimum support price (MSP) for certain raw materials.

Farmers have been fighting this market liberalization since the end of November and blocking the roads to New Delhi, which has been one of the greatest challenges for the Modi government since it took office in 2014.

The weight of the agricultural sector in India is considerable, securing the livelihoods of almost 70% of the 1.3 billion people and contributing to around 15% of GDP.