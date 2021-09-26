India | At least two dead during cyclone Gulab

(Calcutta) Two fishermen were killed in India when cyclone Gulab hit the eastern part of the country since Sunday, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rains that resulted in the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 11:16 am Updated at 2:04 pm

Cyclone Gulab hit land shortly after 6 p.m. local time with gusts of up to 95 km / h between the coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, said India’s meteorological department.

The two fishermen were killed after their boat capsized, which, according to local media, linked Odisha to Andhra Pradesh.

Three other fishermen managed to swim ashore and a sixth person on the boat is still missing, according to the Indian Express newspaper.

Coming from the Bay of Bengal, the storm is accompanied by “extremely heavy rains”, according to the Meteorological Office, which warned of the “danger of sudden flooding in certain regions”.

However, the intensity of gulab should decrease “in the next few hours,” he added.

There have also been reports of uprooted trees in the coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, where around 110,000 families have been placed in emergency shelters across the state.

As a precaution, authorities in threatened states had asked people near the coast to retreat to emergency shelters, and hundreds of rescuers were dispatched to the area.

The authorities in West Bengal, north of Odisha, have announced that they will also take precautions, although the state should not be directly affected.

“We have already evacuated more than 20,000 people from schools and government buildings that have been turned into hurricanes,” one of the state officials, Bankim Hazra, told AFP.

The northern Indian Ocean is being hit more and more frequently by cyclones, a phenomenon that scientists attribute to global warming.

In May, cyclone Yaas, with gusts of up to 155 km / h, left thousands of Indians homeless and killed at least 20 people.

In Odisha, West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh, the damage had amounted to more than two billion dollars.