India Biopsy Device Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Biopsy Device Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A biopsy device refers to various medical equipment used for the removal of unwanted tissues that may lead to the production of carcinogen cells. Some of the commonly used biopsy devices are aspiration needles, forceps, and localization wires. These devices are primarily used in MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, core and vacuum-assisted biopsies, etc. As a result, biopsy devices are widely adopted across medical clinics, diagnostic centers, and hospitals.

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of chronic oncological ailments, such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, etc., is propelling the demand for biopsy devices in India. Moreover, the rising number of diagnostic laboratories in the country is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, along with the growing penetration of disposable biopsy devices, is further catalyzing the market in India. The rising investments in extensive R&D activities for the development of technologically-advanced products, such as vacuum-assisted guns and smart biopsy systems, are expected to further drive the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of procedure type, product, application, guidance technique, end user and region.

Breakup by Procedure Type:

Surgical Biopsy

Needle Biopsy

Breakup by Product:

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Needle Based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps

Others

Breakup by Application:

Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Others

Breakup by Guidance Technique:

Ultrasound-guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-guided Biopsy

MRI-guided Biopsy

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

