India Coconut Water Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

India Coconut Water Market

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Coconut Water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India coconut water market is currently witnessing robust growth in 2020. Coconut water is a refreshing clear liquid found in the center of a green coconut. It is commonly available in sweetened and unsweetened variants. It contains essential nutrients, such as protein, vitamin C, magnesium, fiber, potassium and sodium. Coconut water has low-calorie content and contains natural enzymes that promote blood circulation and improve the quality of the skin. It also aids in preventing kidney stones and dehydration and reducing blood pressure and sugar levels and risks of cardiovascular stroke.

The India coconut water market is primarily being driven by the increasing health consciousness among the masses. Regular consumption of coconut water can aid in weight management and preventing cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Moreover, various technological innovations, such as the development of novel machinery for cold filtering in a three-part process, are providing a thrust to the market growth. It preserves the nutrients for a longer duration and eliminates the need for additives. In line with this, shifting consumer preference toward ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages from carbonated drinks is also favoring the growth of the market. Other factors, including the increasing demand for non-dairy beverages and the implementation of various government initiatives to increase coconut plantations, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth across the country. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Sweetened
  • Unsweetened

Breakup by Flavor:

  • Plain
  • Flavored

Breakup by Form:

  • Coconut Water
  • Coconut Water Powder

Breakup by Packaging:

  • Carton
  • Bottles
  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Retail Stores
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East India

Key highlights of the report:                                                    

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

