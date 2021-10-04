India Conveyor Belt Market 2021: Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Conveyor Belt Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India Conveyor Belt Market is expected to exhibit XX growth during 2021-2026.

A conveyor belt refers to a mechanical strip used to move objects in various material handling processes. It helps in transporting products in a straight line or through multiple elevation angles or directions by controlling the product movement. They are made using polyvinyl chloride and several other materials, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, thermoplastics, nylon, polyesters, etc. These belts are cost-effective, fire-resistant, convenient to use, etc., and are widely utilized across numerous industries, including chemical, manufacturing, aviation, mining, etc.

India Conveyor Belt Market Trends:

Elevating industrialization levels and expanding infrastructural development activities are primarily fueling the India conveyor belt market. Besides this, they are also gaining traction in the mining industry for carrying ores, concentrates, tailings, etc., throughout the mining cycle. Moreover, several product innovations, including the development of textile-reinforced and steel cord-reinforced belts, are further providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, the rising integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) with connected devices for improved operational efficiency, profitability, safety, etc., is also acting as a growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing product utilization in aircraft compartments for baggage handling and transporting cargo, as well as in automobile manufacturing plants for moving large engines, cars, trucks, etc., is further expected to drive the India conveyor belt market over the forecasted period.

India Conveyor Belt Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt

Light-Weight Conveyor Belt

Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt

Breakup by End Use:

Mining and Metallurgy

Manufacturing

Chemicals, Oils and Gases

Aviation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

