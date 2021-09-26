India | Cyclone forces thousands of people to evacuate

(Calcutta) A cyclone, accompanied by strong winds and rainfall, began to hit India’s east coast on Sunday as tens of thousands of people in three states were preventively evacuated, officials said.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 11:16 am

Cyclone Gulab hit land shortly after 6 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT) with gusts of up to 95 km / h between the coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, India’s meteorological department said.

Coming from the Bay of Bengal, the storm will also be accompanied by “extremely heavy rainfall”, added the organization in a weather report and warned of the “danger of sudden flooding in certain regions”.

Initial reports after the cyclone reported uprooted trees in the coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, where about 85,000 families were to be placed in emergency shelters in the state.

As a preventive measure, the authorities of the two threatened states had asked people living near the coast to retreat to emergency shelters, and hundreds of rescuers were sent to the region.

The authorities in West Bengal, north of Odisha, have announced that they will also take precautions, although the state should not be directly affected.

“We have already evacuated more than 20,000 people from schools and government buildings that have been turned into hurricanes,” one of the state officials, Bankim Hazra, told AFP.

The northern Indian Ocean is increasingly being hit by cyclones, an aggravation that scientists attribute to global warming.

In May, cyclone Yaas, with gusts of up to 155 km / h, left thousands of Indians homeless and killed at least 20 people.

In Odisha, West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh, the damage had amounted to more than two billion dollars.