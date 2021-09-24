India is doing everything it can to prevent an outbreak

In India, health authorities are trying to stifle the spread of a virus called “Nipah”. According to the information reported on the situation, this virus would have caused the death of a 12-year-old child. The victim was reportedly admitted to Kozhikode Hospital in the Indian state of Kerala with symptoms of fever and encephalitis.

20 people in quarantine

According to other information from CBS News about the situation, several measures have been taken to prevent the spread of “Nipah”. It is worth remembering that almost 200 people who were in contact with the boy were identified. Of these, 20 were in close contact with him and were quarantined. Some of these people are being watched very closely in the hospital.

The media also reports that two health workers who came into contact with the boy were hospitalized after showing symptoms of the virus infection. To limit the risk of the virus spreading, an area within three kilometers of the boy’s house was cordoned off. According to the information about this virus, it is found in some bats.

Coma after 48 hours

But it can mutate in humans. As a result, “nipah” can be the cause of brain swelling. It can also cause a fever, headache, followed by drowsiness, disorientation, and confusion. The infected person may fall into a coma 48 hours after symptoms appear.