India Mustard Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Mustard Oil Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the India mustard oil market to recover from 2021 onwards and to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.

Mustard oil is a type of vegetable oil that is naturally extracted from the seeds of brown, white, and black mustard. It is available in different forms, including Grade I (Kachchi Ghani) mustard oil, Grade II (non-edible) mustard oil, and refined mustard oil. Mustard oil helps in reducing inflammation, treating cold symptoms, blocking microbial growth, promoting skin and hair health, etc.

The mustard oil market in India is primarily driven by its escalating demand from the expanding food service industry. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of mustard oil is also strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing agricultural sector and increasing availability of high-yielding mustard seeds are inducing the production rate of mustard oil. Additionally, the Indian government has introduced various initiatives to enhance the domestic production of oilseeds to minimize imports and achieve self-sufficiency. Moreover, the easy product availability over both online and offline retail channels is also catalyzing the market growth. All the above-mentioned factors are projected to further bolster the demand for mustard oil in India over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Packaging Type, Packaging Material, Pack Size, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Jars

Cans

Bottles

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Others

Breakup by Pack Size:

Less than 1 Litres

1 Litres

1 Litres – 5 litres

5 Litres – 10 Litres

10 Litres and Above

Breakup by Application:

Household Cooking

HoReCa

Industrial Uses

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

East India

South India

