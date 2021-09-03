India Mustard Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Mustard Oil Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the India mustard oil market to recover from 2021 onwards and to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.
Mustard oil is a type of vegetable oil that is naturally extracted from the seeds of brown, white, and black mustard. It is available in different forms, including Grade I (Kachchi Ghani) mustard oil, Grade II (non-edible) mustard oil, and refined mustard oil. Mustard oil helps in reducing inflammation, treating cold symptoms, blocking microbial growth, promoting skin and hair health, etc.
The mustard oil market in India is primarily driven by its escalating demand from the expanding food service industry. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of mustard oil is also strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing agricultural sector and increasing availability of high-yielding mustard seeds are inducing the production rate of mustard oil. Additionally, the Indian government has introduced various initiatives to enhance the domestic production of oilseeds to minimize imports and achieve self-sufficiency. Moreover, the easy product availability over both online and offline retail channels is also catalyzing the market growth. All the above-mentioned factors are projected to further bolster the demand for mustard oil in India over the forecasted period.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-mustard-oil-market/requestsample
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Packaging Type, Packaging Material, Pack Size, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.
Breakup by Packaging Type:
- Pouches
- Jars
- Cans
- Bottles
Breakup by Packaging Material:
- Metal
- Plastic
- Paper
- Others
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-mustard-oil-market
Breakup by Pack Size:
- Less than 1 Litres
- 1 Litres
- 1 Litres – 5 litres
- 5 Litres – 10 Litres
- 10 Litres and Above
Breakup by Application:
- Household Cooking
- HoReCa
- Industrial Uses
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Direct/Institutional Sales
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- West and Central India
- East India
- South India
Browse related reports:
Indonesia Edible Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-edible-oil-market
Fish Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fish-oil-market
India Sunflower Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-sunflower-oil-market
India Soybean Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-soybean-oil-market
India Palm Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-palm-oil-market
India Edible Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-edible-oil-market
North America Soybean Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-soybean-oil-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
30 N Gould St
Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801
USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal