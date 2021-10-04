India Recycled Plastics Market 2021-26: Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share & Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India Recycled Plastics Market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Recycled plastics refer to materials that are repurposed from scraps and waste plastics to be used across various industry verticals. The process of recycling plastics involves the waste and scrap undergoing different stages of sorting, washing, shredding, identification and classification of the plastic. In addition to this, recycled plastic aids in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from waste disposal at landfill sites.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

India Recycled Plastics Market Trends:

The India recycled plastics market is primarily driven by the growing environmental consciousness regarding the harmful effects of plastic waste. As a result, the Government of India has implemented policies to introduce recycling programs to control waste production and promote sustainable plastic disposable solutions. Moreover, the rising investments by manufacturers in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the quality performance of recycled plastic products is another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization, increasing population and continuous innovations in products, are also fueling the market growth across the country.

India Recycled Plastics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Plastic Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastic and Foam

Fibres

Others

Breakup by Application:

Non-Food Contact Packaging

Food Contact Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

