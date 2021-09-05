India | Tens of thousands of farmers are protesting against new laws

India | Tens of thousands of farmers are protesting against new laws

(Muzaffarnagar) Tens of thousands of Indian farmers gathered near India’s capital New Delhi on Sunday calling for the repeal of new agricultural laws that they say threaten smallholders.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 12:52 pm

“Peasants, workers, there is unity! The protesters sang, wore green and yellow scarves, symbols of the harvest and the mustard fields, and waved the flags of India and the farmers’ unions.

The demonstrators who had gathered in Muzaffarnagar in the state of Uttar Pradesh (northeast) were about 50,000, according to an AFP photographer.

These farmers have been camping on the roads leading to New Delhi since the end of November, one of the greatest challenges facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government since taking office in 2014.

They reiterated their readiness to continue their protests until the government repealed the new agricultural laws and called for a nationwide strike on September 27th.

“It’s like the whole city is there and the streets are full of farmers,” said one of the protesters, lawyer Amit Chaudhary, son of a farmer.

“We farmers are not the type to be discouraged. We work mornings and evenings, rain or shine. We won’t give up until the laws are repealed, ”he added.

PHOTO MONEY SHARMA, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Several attempts to negotiate have failed and the stalemate continues.

The reforms passed in September 2020 allow farmers to sell their products to buyers of their choice rather than relying solely on state-controlled markets that offer them a minimum support price (MSP) for certain raw materials.

Many smallholders now feel threatened by this liberalization, which they believe risks selling their goods to large corporations in order to sell them.

The weight of the agricultural sector is considerable, securing the livelihoods of almost 70% of 1.3 billion inhabitants and contributing around 15% of GDP.

A solidarity network has been established since the demonstrations began. Every day tractors with carts loaded with wood and food leave the villages for the camps on the outskirts of Delhi. Farmers and their families accompany them.