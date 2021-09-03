Indian LED Lighting Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements and Raw Materials

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 3.58 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A light-emitting diode (LED) refers to a semiconductor device that emits light when the electric current is passed through a microchip. LED lighting products offer compact size, high durability, low heat output, minimum radiation emission, and consume less power. LED lights are more efficient in comparison to other light bulbs, owing to which, incandescent and fluorescent lights are prominently being replaced by LED lighting systems.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting system, along with a significant decline in the price of LED, is primarily augmenting the Indian LED lighting market growth. Furthermore, the growing environmental concerns have propelled the use of LED lighting products for reducing the carbon emissions from conventional fluorescent lights in the country. Moreover, the rising use of LED lights in automotive parts, signals and signage, mobile devices, etc., is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for LED in architectural lighting across both commercial and residential sectors is further bolstering the growth of the market.

Indian LED Lighting Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

