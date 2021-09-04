“Indivisible”: Thousands of people demonstrate in Berlin

Thousands of people roamed Berlin under the slogan “an open and united society”. The “Indivisible” alliance brings together around 350 initiatives.

Berlin (dpa) – Thousands of people have passed through Berlin for “an open and united society”. Under this motto, a broad alliance of unions, parties and associations called for the “indivisible” demonstration in the capital.

In several blocks on different topics, the train started in the early afternoon in Leipziger Straße and after about two hours it reached the final meeting place in Karl-Marx-Allee.

The organizers speak of 30,000 participants

Police estimated the number of participants at just under 10,000 on Saturday. A spokesperson for the event surmised that, as expected, around 30,000 people had turned up.

According to its own press release, the “Indivisible” alliance brings together around 350 initiatives. These include unions, the human rights organization Amnesty International and the climate movement Fridays for Future. The action alliance defends “solidarity, social justice, human rights and coherent action against the climate crisis,” she said in an appeal.