Indonesia | Fire kills 41 in overcrowded prison

(Jakarta) A fire that broke out Tuesday night in an overcrowded Indonesian prison in the Jakarta region killed 41 prisoners and injured several dozen.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 6:53 am Updated at 7:37 am

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Tangerang Prison, west of the Indonesian capital, and arrested dozens of inmates, authorities said.

“The fire spread quickly and there wasn’t enough time to open some cells,” Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly said at a briefing.

“Forty people died on the spot, another died on the way to the hospital,” and eight seriously injured were identified, he said.

PHOTO ANTARA PHOTO, ABOUT REUTERS

The minister revised the number of minor injuries to 31, up from 72 originally announced by police.

Pictures from inside the prison showed charred walls and collapsed roofs after a massive fire that left the prisoners no chance.

At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday (4 p.m. EDT Tuesday), firefighters were able to tackle the fire that set fire to a prison building that mainly housed people convicted of drug trafficking or use.

The seriously injured were evacuated to hospitals in the city of Tangerang in the Jakarta metropolitan area, and the slightly injured to a nearby clinic.

Identification work

Indonesian authorities said that there were a South African and a Portuguese prisoner among the dead.

“We have received official notification that unfortunately one of the victims is a South African,” Hilton Fisher, the country’s ambassador to Jakarta, told AFP. The victim, convicted of a drug case, had been detained in Indonesia for around two years.

Orange, yellow and blue body bags containing the remains of the victims were taken to a Jakarta police hospital for identification. Some will compare their DNA to that of their family members to identify them.

“Our team hopes the families will come forward to provide data on the 41 people in order to expedite the process,” said national police spokesman Rusdi Hartono.

Marlinah, a relative of one of the burnt victims, introduced herself as soon as she was notified.

“I came when I received the news from my little brother Muhammad Yusuf. got […] I was told that my brother had left us and the C2 block burned down, ”the black-clad Indonesian told AFP.

She tearfully stated that she hopes to bury her brother in her hometown of Bogor, east of Jakarta.

Electrical problem

The authorities are still investigating the causes of the fire, but suspect an electrical problem.

“I inspected the scene of the fire and according to initial observations the fire would have broken out because of a short circuit,” said Fadil Imran, the Jakarta police chief.

The electrical installations in Tangerang Prison, built in 1972, have not been modernized for over 40 years, the Minister of Justice stated.

The prison also housed two and a half times more inmates than expected – more than 2,000 instead of 600 – according to data on the Correctional Department’s website.

The building that caught fire was also largely overcrowded, admitted the spokeswoman for the General Directorate of the penal institutions Rika Aprianti.

“The maximum capacity of Block C was 40 people, but it was used for 120 people,” she told Metro TV.

Indonesian prisons often have difficult sanitary conditions and are overcrowded. It is quite common for inmates to flee or rebel against inhumane conditions.

In 2019, at least 100 prisoners fled a fire in a prison in Riau Province, Sumatra Island.

Fires also occur frequently in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where security measures are hardly observed.

A match factory explosion in 2019 killed 30 people after a lighter accidentally dropped and dropped by a worker on a pile of boxes ready for shipping.