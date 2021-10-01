Indonesia | Landslide kills seven

(Padang) A landslide caused by torrential rains killed seven people on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, the authorities said on Friday and warned of further heavy rains expected in the region in the coming days.

The seven bodies were recovered Thursday from mudslides that buried two houses in Padang Pariaman district the previous day, while another victim was rescued, but who suffers from multiple fractures.

“All victims were found after it was possible to use mechanical devices,” said an official from the local civil protection agency Rumainur, who like many Indonesians has only one name.

Authorities have asked local residents to remain vigilant at the risk of heavy rain that will last until Saturday.

More than 300 houses and 80 hectares of rice fields around Padang Pariaman were flooded.

A boy walks through the water to a community health center in Pariaman.

The strong winds also damaged homes, small shops, vehicles, and felled trees.

One person died and four others were injured when a tree fell in a cemetery on Wednesday.

Local authorities declared a state of emergency for 14 days and opened communal kitchens to help residents eat.

In Padang, the capital of West Sumatra Province, more than 400 people were evacuated after flooding.

Landslides and flooding are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.

According to conservationists, these disasters are often fueled by deforestation and a lack of risk prevention.

In April, more than 200 people were killed in archipelagos in the East Indonesian archipelago and in East Timor as a result of cyclone Seroja.