Indonesia | Prison fire kills 41 inmates

(Jakarta) A major fire raged in an overcrowded prison near the Indonesian capital on Wednesday, killing at least 41 inmates and injuring 39 others.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 11:19 PM

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire that broke out in Block C of Tangerang Prison on the outskirts of Jakarta because of drug offenders, said Rika Aprianti, door-to-door speech from the Department of Justice of the Justice Department.

Hundreds of police and soldiers have been dispatched to take control of Tangerang Prison, which was designed to hold 1,225 inmates but has more than 2,000, Rika Aprianti said. Block C was filled with 122 convicts when the fire broke out.

She said the fire was extinguished hours later and all victims were evacuated to a hospital.

Prison breakouts and riots causing fires are common in Indonesia, where prison overcrowding has become a problem faced with underfunded and large numbers of people arrested in the war on illicit drugs.