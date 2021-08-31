Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Is Prognosticated To Observe Promising Growth Across The Assessment Period Of 2020-2030

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market: Overview

The rapid rate of industrialization and the advent of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things are projected as the key drivers of the global industrial control and factory automation market. The growing need for mass production manufacturing and the increasing number of connected enterprises are also adding a boost to the overall growth of this market.

The global industrial control and factory automation market is classified based on component, solution, industry, and region. In terms of components, the market is divided into industrial robots, industrial sensors, machine vision systems, industrial 3D printers, field instruments, vibration monitoring, process analyzers, human-machine interface, machine vision systems, and industrial PC. Based on the solution, the market is grouped into industrial safety, MES, PLC, SCADA, DCS, and PAM. As per segmentation by industry, the market is bifurcated into discrete industries and process industries, each of which is further segmented. Based on process industries, the industry segment is categorized into food & beverages, pulp & paper, metals, & mining, energy & power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas. Again, the discrete industries segment is further classified into medical devices, machine manufacturing, semiconductor & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others that include solar panel manufacturing, jewelry, consumer electronics & consumer goods, packaging, and printing.

The report offers a 360-degree overview of the global industrial control and factory automation market and emphasizes the prime growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth opportunities. It further highlights the table of segmentation and mentions the names of the leading segment. Additionally, the report discusses the impact of the novel COVID19 pandemic on this market and how can manufacturers adopt various strategies to gain as much revenue as possible despite the stringent regulations imposed during this time. The report further talks about the key trends and innovations introduced to the market and how are manufacturers gaining from them.

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market: Company Analysis

Top players are investing in the production and launch of the latest factory automation technologies to maintain their position in the market. Besides this, some players are also focusing on improving their planning, assessment, third-party support, and remote services to make their mark in the overall market.

List of manufacturers in the global industrial control and factory automation market include:

Endress + Hauser AG,

General Electric

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric CORP.

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Others

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market: Notable Developments

NASA started the implementation and utilization of fused deposition modeling or FDM technology for printing prototypes in 3D to test the fit, form, and functioning of parts, thereby ensuring the best possible designs for machined parts before getting committed to expensive equipment.

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market: Growth Boosters

Industrial assembling includes various cycles that can be perilous to people. Deadly mishaps can happen during the assembling interaction inferable from human mistakes or mechanical disappointments. Consequently, it is basic for the assembling business to embrace wellbeing measures to keep away from such episodes at the working environment. Security consistence automation items help in lessening the danger of mishaps. For example, security automation instruments ready administrators during crises and make certain modified moves to lessen their effect on living souls. They recognize glitches in various machines and cycles and run diagnostics to concoct the arrangements at the soonest. Therefore, the implementation of such devices is important and emerges as the key growth drivers for this market.

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market: Regional Insights

Regionwise, Asia Pacific will emerge dominant on account of the growing population, increasing adoption of eco-friendly or green buildings, and the rise in need to regulate emergy-efficient practices across the industrial and commercial sectors of the developing economies such as India, China, and others.

