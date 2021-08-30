Industrial Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Treatment: Asia Pacific and Europe are the Key Growth Regions

Trending

1. In May 2019, Akcea has been granted conditional approval for Waylivra, its antisense drug for rare  familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), in Europe

2. In June 2019, RNAi Therapeutic Gets Orphan Drug Status for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome.
3. In January 2021, Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG (Secarna) announced that the company’s partner Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB has selected a candidate drug (Lipisense) to treat elevated levels of plasma lipid triglycerides. The candidate is being developed for patients  severe hypertriglyceridemia   rare disease Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS)

The growing prevalence of the rare disease is significantly contributing to  of the familial chylomicronemia syndrome treatment market.  the Rare Disease Day Organization, there are over 300 million people living with one or more of over 6,000 identified rare diseases  world. Rare diseases currently affect 3.5% – 5.9% of the worldwide population. 72% of rare diseases are genetic whilst others are the  infections (bacterial or viral), allergies, and environmental causes, or are degenerative and proliferative.  diseases, enlarged liver, enlarged spleen, and pancreatitis are  the symptoms  familial chylomicronemia Syndrome.

North America  to dominate  familial chylomicronemia syndrome treatment market and  attributed to the increasing number of key players introducing drugs for the treatment of this disease.  , in September 2017, Akcea Therapeutics, an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders, and Ionis announced the filing of  Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for volanesorsen, an investigational medicine for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome     red blood cells are shaped very differently from  of the red blood cells.  this, it can affect almost any  the body, but more commonly it affects the lungs. This condition is hereditary, meaning that genetic factors are involved. If one or both of your parents have had this disease, then  at high risk for it  .  have this disease usually have pale skin, no hair on their backs or chests, and have pale, watery eyes. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome is treated with  of medicines and surgery. Intravenous calcium and Iron supplements are two popular treatments available to treat familial chylomicronemia syndrome.

