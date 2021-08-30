Industrial Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Treatment: Asia Pacific and Europe are the Key Growth Regions

1. In May 2019, Akcea has been granted conditional approval for Waylivra, its antisense drug for rare familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), in Europe

2. In June 2019, RNAi Therapeutic Gets Orphan Drug Status for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome.

3. In January 2021, Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG (Secarna) announced that the company’s partner Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB has selected a candidate drug (Lipisense) to treat elevated levels of plasma lipid triglycerides. The candidate is being developed for patients severe hypertriglyceridemia rare disease Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS)

The growing prevalence of the rare disease is significantly contributing to of the familial chylomicronemia syndrome treatment market. the Rare Disease Day Organization, there are over 300 million people living with one or more of over 6,000 identified rare diseases world. Rare diseases currently affect 3.5% – 5.9% of the worldwide population. 72% of rare diseases are genetic whilst others are the infections (bacterial or viral), allergies, and environmental causes, or are degenerative and proliferative. diseases, enlarged liver, enlarged spleen, and pancreatitis are the symptoms familial chylomicronemia Syndrome.

North America to dominate familial chylomicronemia syndrome treatment market and attributed to the increasing number of key players introducing drugs for the treatment of this disease. , in September 2017, Akcea Therapeutics, an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders, and Ionis announced the filing of Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for volanesorsen, an investigational medicine for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome red blood cells are shaped very differently from of the red blood cells. this, it can affect almost any the body, but more commonly it affects the lungs. This condition is hereditary, meaning that genetic factors are involved. If one or both of your parents have had this disease, then at high risk for it . have this disease usually have pale skin, no hair on their backs or chests, and have pale, watery eyes. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome is treated with of medicines and surgery. Intravenous calcium and Iron supplements are two popular treatments available to treat familial chylomicronemia syndrome.

