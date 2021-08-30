Industrial Floor Coating Market Comprehensive Strategies, Key Statistics, Growth, Trends, Demand, Opportunities and Forecasts by 2026 | Key Players-
- BASF
- 3M
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Akzo Nobel
- DSM
- RPM International
- The Dow Chemical Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- PPG
- Florock Polymer Flooring Systems
- Nora System
- Maris Polymers
- Plexi-Chemie
- Grand Polycoats
- Ardex Endure
- A&I Coatings
- Milliken & Company
- Apurva India Private
- Michelman
- Roto Polymers and Chemicals
- CPC Floor Coatings
- Tambour
- ArmorPoxy
- Pro Maintenance
Market Segment by Type, covers:
- Epoxy
- Polyaspartic
- Others
Market Segment by Applications
- Manufacturing
- Aviation & Transportation
- Food Processing
- Science & Technology
- Others
The key regions covered in the Industrial Floor Coating market report are:
•The Middle East and Africa
•North America
•South America
•Europe
•Asia-Pacific
