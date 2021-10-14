Industrial Sieves Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick during 2031
Industrial Sieves Market Forecast and CAGR
According to assessment, the industrial sieves market is projected to witness growth over 4% to 6% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Demand for industrial sieves will witness moderate growth in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Subdued demand from various manufacturing industries will have substantial opportunities in near future, however, sales of sieves from end-use industries will provide momentum.
What is Driving Demand for Industrial Sieves?
Demand from end-use industries for various applications will continues to drive demand for industrial sieves. Increase in the adoption and use of sieves has emphasized the necessity for improving the production process. The primary purpose of the vibratory sieves is to improve the quality of the end product as well as to protect downstream equipment from damage. The main advantage is to increase company’s production by reducing downtime regarding repairs and cleaning of equipment.
Food and beverage industry sales around the globe have been impacted by COVID-19-induced slowdown. This has also had a ripple effect on food and beverage product sales. As the industrial sieves manufacturers are likely to witness sustained opportunities in the future from customers across the world.
Sieves are also used extensively used in manufacturing of various food and beverage products. Although lockdown and shelter-at-home guidelines have meant restricted production activities, sales are likely to improve over the course of the assessment period.
The industrial sieves manufacturers are expanding significantly across different industry verticals along with research & development for faster and efficient filtration methods. The growing demand for automatic sieves system adoption has created significant opportunities for manufacturers to improve and upgrade the sieves systems.
Pharmaceutical Industry is Likely to Augment Industrial Sieves Sales
Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies use sieve filter systems to prevent contamination, ensure their products are safe for public consumption and adhere to occupational exposure limits. Sieves has been significantly found across a wide range of industries processing an equally wide range of products.
Sieves helps to prevent contamination and manufacturers want to remove oversized and undersized pieces for a more consistent products. With the industry having recorded the maximum growth index amongst other end use verticals over the past 7-8 years and is expected to continue the same momentum, the market growth will be benefit by the same.
China Industrial Sieves Market Outlook
Demand for industrial sieves in China will account for high demand from the pharmaceutical and food beverage industries, as demand for sieves will continues to grow over the forecast period from end-use industries. Chain’s pharmaceutical exports is likely to surge drastically over a period and beyond, and this will continue to benefit manufacturing companies.
China food and beverage production and sales will also be impacted by the COVID-19 recovery in 2021. Food and beverage manufacturers faces a challenging year, however, there is growing optimism that low mortgage rates will lead to a spurt in early 2022. The momentum is likely to hold ground, which will provide a spur to sieves.
Europe Demand Outlook for Industrial Sieves
Germany, France and U.K. are considered the prominent hubs of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the globe. The regional pharmaceutical market is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031. Demand for sieves market is expected to grow high in the next couple of years, as a number of end-use industries make gradual recovery.
Though the mentioned countries in Europe have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in economic activities. Europe hold significant share in the food and beverages and pharmaceutical production and sales, which in turn continues to drive demand for sieves.
Despite the COVID-19 challenges, most Europe countries have maintained a steady growth in production, sales and exports in 2020. Germany is the major prominent player in the region for pharmaceutical exports, which will in turn creates significant opportunities for sieves in production process.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Industrial Sieves?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include
- Russell Finex Ltd.
- Gough & Co (Engineering) Ltd.
- Newark Wire Cloth Company
- HK Technologies
- Elcan Industries Inc.
- VibraScreener Inc.
- Palamatic Process
