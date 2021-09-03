Industrial Tapes Market Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Over The Next Few Years

Global Industrial Tapes market is accounted for $44,100.45 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $88,975.5 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Growing usage of manufacturing and assembly of commodities and appliances and increasing industrialization are fuelling the growth of the market. However huge cost of raw materials is hindering the market growth.

Industrial tapes offer high level of adhesive force compared to normal tapes which are used on a daily basis life. It is used for wrapping in different industrial operations. Heavy materials and spare parts cannot be attached using normal tapes as these materials require high level of adhesive bonding. Those are used for attaching several components such as cushions, foams and lighting fixtures.

By Tape Backing Material, polypropylene segment held significant market growth over the forecast period. Polypropylene applications is estimated to grow owing to its low-cost material and huge flexural potential coupled with a small coefficient of friction, which makes it as a perfect backing material for industrial tapes.

Asia Pacific dominates the global market during the forecast period. The growth is accredited to the growing urbanization and industrialization. The region has a huge automobile and electronics industry which is further positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, increasing construction facilities in the emerging countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is driving the market growth in the region

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13568

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Tapes market include DOW Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Company Kgaa, Shurtape Technologies, Ashland Inc., DeWAL Industries, Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., VON Roll Holding AG, Sika AG, Berry Plastics, Advanced Flexible Composites, Merck Group and Microseal Industries.

Mode of Applications Covered:

• Acrylic based application

• Solvent based application

• Pressure sensitive application

• Hot melt based application

Products Covered:

• Adhesive transfer tapes

• Filament tapes

• Duct tapes

• Aluminium Tapes

• Other Products

Tape Backing Materials Covered:

• Paper

• Polypropylene

• Polyvinyl chloride

• Other Tape Backing Materials

Applications Covered:

• Packaging application

• Masking/ protective application

• Specialized application

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Electrical & Electronics

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Logistics

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13568/Single

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia New Zealand South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Chile Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar South Africa

