Infant Milk Powder Market 2021 | What Factors are Affecting Growth and Trends of Industry? | Demand and Forecast to 2026
Some of the Global Top companies are:
- Mead Johnson
- Nestle
- Danone (Sutton Group)
- Abbott
- FrieslandCampinaHeinz
- Bellamy
- Topfer
- HiPP
- Perrigo
- Arla
- Holle
- Fonterra
- Westland Dairy
- Pinnacle
- Meiji
- Yili
- Biostime
- Yashili
- Feihe
- Brightdairy
- Beingmate
- Wonderson
- Synutra
- Wissun
Market Segmentation based on,
Market by types:
- Cow’s Milk Based Formula
- Soy-Based Formula
- Protein Hydrolysate Based Formula
- Specialty Formula
Market by Applications:
- 0-6 Months Baby (First Class)
- 6-12 Months Baby (Second Class)
- 12-36 Months Baby (Third Class)
COVID-19 Impact on Infant Milk Powder Market:
The COVID-19 prevalence has accelerated the demand for the Infant Milk Powder market because of disruptions in the supply chain, the absence of employees, and huge demand among people for products. Also contributions of major industry experts, several initiatives ensured the growth of the market even in the midst of a pandemic.
Region-Wise Classification of the Infant Milk Powder Market:
The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa),
North America(United States, Mexico, and Canada),
South America(Brazil etc.),
Europe(Germany, Russia, UK, Italy, France, etc.),
Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
