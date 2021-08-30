Infant Milk Powder Market 2021 | What Factors are Affecting Growth and Trends of Industry? | Demand and Forecast to 2026

Some of the Global Top companies are:

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone (Sutton Group)

Abbott

FrieslandCampinaHeinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

Market Segmentation based on,

Market by types:

Cow’s Milk Based Formula

Soy-Based Formula

Protein Hydrolysate Based Formula

Specialty Formula

Market by Applications:

0-6 Months Baby (First Class)

6-12 Months Baby (Second Class)

12-36 Months Baby (Third Class)

COVID-19 Impact on Infant Milk Powder Market:

The COVID-19 prevalence has accelerated the demand for the Infant Milk Powder market because of disruptions in the supply chain, the absence of employees, and huge demand among people for products. Also contributions of major industry experts, several initiatives ensured the growth of the market even in the midst of a pandemic.

Region-Wise Classification of the Infant Milk Powder Market:

The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa),

North America(United States, Mexico, and Canada),

South America(Brazil etc.),

Europe(Germany, Russia, UK, Italy, France, etc.),

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

