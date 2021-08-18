infected, Ouattara tested negative

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 18, 2021
3

August 2021, the Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara went into self-isolation with his wife after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. Since that day the president had disappeared from the public eye. Some of these fellow citizens had even taken care of it in France. On Wednesday, the Ivorian presidency announced that the president had tested positive for Covid-19 after his exposure but had recovered.

His brother in isolation too

The presidency had not previously announced that it had tested positive. The President’s statement indicates that Ouattara tested negative on Wednesday and has resumed its usual activities. After the President of the Republic, his little brother Téné Birahima Ouattara, also Minister of Defense, had contact with a Covid-19 infected person and isolated himself. A press release from the Ministry of Defense of the Ivory Coast announced this 24 hours after Alassane Ouattara’s announced detention for the same reasons.

“On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Minister of State, Minister of Defense, Mr. Téné Birahima Ouattara, contact person for a positive Covid-19 case, was arrested in accordance with the applicable health regulations,” said the press release, signed by the Minister’s Chief of Staff. However, we do not know if it subsequently tested positive.

View comments

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 18, 2021
3
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Afghanistan | Taliban promise new targeted attacks

Afghanistan | Taliban promise new targeted attacks

August 5, 2021
Photo of Afghanistan | Employees from the US embassy rushed to the airport

Afghanistan | Employees from the US embassy rushed to the airport

August 15, 2021
Photo of Navalny organizations officially banned in Russia

Navalny organizations officially banned in Russia

August 6, 2021
Photo of Washington and Moscow argue over diplomatic workforce

Washington and Moscow argue over diplomatic workforce

August 2, 2021
Back to top button