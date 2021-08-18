infected, Ouattara tested negative

August 2021, the Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara went into self-isolation with his wife after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. Since that day the president had disappeared from the public eye. Some of these fellow citizens had even taken care of it in France. On Wednesday, the Ivorian presidency announced that the president had tested positive for Covid-19 after his exposure but had recovered.

His brother in isolation too

The presidency had not previously announced that it had tested positive. The President’s statement indicates that Ouattara tested negative on Wednesday and has resumed its usual activities. After the President of the Republic, his little brother Téné Birahima Ouattara, also Minister of Defense, had contact with a Covid-19 infected person and isolated himself. A press release from the Ministry of Defense of the Ivory Coast announced this 24 hours after Alassane Ouattara’s announced detention for the same reasons.

“On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Minister of State, Minister of Defense, Mr. Téné Birahima Ouattara, contact person for a positive Covid-19 case, was arrested in accordance with the applicable health regulations,” said the press release, signed by the Minister’s Chief of Staff. However, we do not know if it subsequently tested positive.

