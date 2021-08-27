Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth by 2027: rate of growth , Manufacturers, Dynamics, Overview, Shipments, Revenue

Infectious diseases are caused due to pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, parasites of fungi. These diseases spread from one person to another through direct or indirect contact and also through food, soil, water, insect bite, and air. AIDS, TB, STDs, malaria, hepatitis, and diarrhea are some of the prominent infectious diseases. Infectious diseases diagnostics involve the identification of disease-causing agents by studying the symptoms shown by individuals. Infectious disease (ID) diagnostics, such as those used in infectious disease laboratories, offer the potential to significantly improve the quality of life of patients. ID can result in significant improvement in patients’ health and quality of life. The use of laboratory tests and diagnostic tools can also help reduce the number of deaths from these diseases. The use of technology to improve medical practice and patients’ health is not limited to ID testing and diagnostic devices; it can also be used to enhance the healthcare provider’s ability to diagnose and treat patients. Advances in diagnostic software can increase diagnostic power and allow a medical professional to make better medical decisions. One application of medical diagnostic software, called Clinical Software, has been designed to improve the workflow of doctors.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as malaria, TB, and hepatitis is expected to drive growth of the global infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, there were around 228 million estimated cases of malaria and 405,000 deaths globally. According to the same source, in 2019, around 10 million people fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) globally with 5.6 million men, 3.2 million women, and 1.2 million children. Such a high prevalence of infectious diseases has led to increased demand for infectious disease diagnostics. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global infectious diseases market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing funding for research and development activities in diagnostic techniques is expected to propel the global infectious disease diagnostics market growth in the near future.

However, inadequate reimbursement and rising cost of healthcare services are expected to restrain growth of the global infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid growth in genomics and proteomics as well as growing awareness regarding personalized medicine can present lucrative growth opportunities in the global infectious disease diagnostics market in the near future. Key companies involved in the global infectious disease diagnostics market are Bio Mérieux SA, Alere Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Johnson and Johnson.

For instance, in July 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced Thermo Scientific MAS Omni Infectious Disease quality control set for monitoring HIV 1&2, Syphilis, and Hepatitis virus.

