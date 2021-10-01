Inflation out of control | Venezuela reforms its currency again with six zeros less

(Caracas) Venezuelans woke up Friday with six zeros less on their currency, the bolivar, which will make daily transactions easier but shouldn’t disrupt life in the country with the highest inflation rate in the world.

This is the third conversion in thirteen years. 14 zeros have been deleted since 2008.

“I went shopping this morning with no problems. The new prices were displayed above the old ones. And there was always the price in dollars. The price (in real terms in dollars) has not changed, ”says Josefina Galindo, a cleaning lady who did some shopping on the way to work in the upscale Chacao de Caracas district.

“I paid by card. There were platforms (payment by card) that didn’t work, but mine worked, ”she explains.

Before that, she had taken the bus from her working-class district of Coche to Chacao and paid … with the old prices and the old bolivars. “I was a little scared when I saw the line, but as always I paid 1000 bolivars (25 US cents). The “collectors” (those who cash in on the buses) shouted “1000 alike,” she says.

However, a collector warned her that travel prices would rise by 1 to 1.5 bolivars (25 to 37.5 cents) on Monday.

New cuts

A new 1 bolivar coin and, above all, new 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 banknotes were supposed to come into circulation, but were not yet visible on Friday. The 100 note is worth $ 24.

Some companies hadn’t managed to adjust in the morning. A parking lot in Chacao only accepted cash, but most bakeries and morning cafes had already given change.

“So far everything has been going well,” said a cashier at a bakery in the city center.

Before the reform announced by the central bank in August, it took seven million bolivars to buy a baguette in a country that was once considered one of the richest in South America thanks to its oil and whose GDP has fallen by 80% since 2013, largely due to the Decline in its production and the price of oil, but also due to mismanagement and the political crisis.

According to a recent university study, 94.5% of households live below the poverty line of 1.9 dollars a day. According to the UN, around five million Venezuelans have fled their country due to the economic and political crisis since 2015.

Unsurprisingly, with inflation like this, purchasing power fizzles out. “We get our salary every two weeks, less than three dollars,” Marelys Guerrero, 43, told AFP.

In order to cope with the hyperinflation, which the analyst firm Ecoanalitica expects to reach 1600% in 2021, Venezuelans are now resorting to the dollar, which has displaced the bolivar. More than two-thirds of transactions in the country are conducted in this currency, the currency of the United States, but which is the main antagonist of President Nicolas Maduro’s power.

Rent for an apartment in a modest part of the capital starts at $ 150, and a basket of basic groceries for a family of five costs nearly $ 220.

The bolivar is relegated to card transactions, bank transfers … and the accumulation of zeros had turned daily payments into a real headache.

In the provinces, children play with real bolivars, which were worthless for a long time.

As the reason for the economic difficulties, the government regularly cites the international sanctions that have been imposed since 2019, especially by the USA, to oust President Maduro, although the crisis has lasted for more than eight years.

While some Venezuelans fear that the new reform will further reduce their purchasing power, some welcome the simplification that comes with it, such as Rodrigo Bermudez, accountant.

“It’s a relief … the number of digits made any transaction so tedious,” he explains, showing an invoice with too many zeros to be understandable.