Influence | China entered the French university

(Paris) Researchers under pressure, growing self-censorship, institutions in financial dependency: The French university and academic world is exposed to multiple interference, China at the top, according to a parliamentary report published on Tuesday.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 11:21 am

Didier LAURAS Agence France-Presse

Global geopolitical tensions are no longer detectable, but the work of the Senate sensational mission describes how much they also affect a traditionally open and free sector, that of universities and research.

The report, chaired by Étienne Blanc (of the right-wing Les Républicains party), describes the “predominant, but not exclusive, influence of China”. Other countries such as Russia, Turkey and some countries on the Persian Gulf are also affected.

But none can boast of the means and scope of China’s strategy, which plays on multiple fronts and no longer hides its desire for a central position in international relations.

Extract from the report on the influence of foreign countries on universities

Several Western countries have already publicly voiced their concerns about the Chinese influence strategy in their universities. “It is important that the countries concerned coordinate themselves”, said the rapporteur André Gattolin and particularly welcomed the “interest” of the European Commission in this subject.

“Let’s stop blindness,” he added, condemning “influential ecosystems” at local or regional level that escape state vigilance.

In the 240-page Senate document, “attempts to influence” are described that are not “limited to questions of economic intelligence, but extend to academic freedom and academic integrity.”

Instrumentalization of the human sciences

The mission considers a dual process. On the one hand, “the shaping of the image or reputation of a state or the promotion of an official” narrative “through the instrumentalization of the humanities and social sciences”. On the other hand, “the penetration and collection of sensitive scientific data” […] to gain a strategic, economic or military advantage ”.

“So far, China appears to be the state that is best placed to pursue a strategy of global and systemic influence,” the authors add.

His instruments include, in particular, the Confucius Institutes (IC), which are present around the world. Like their French, German or Spanish colleagues, they want to promote Chinese culture. But their scorns accuse them of being instruments of propaganda, threatening the academic freedom of their partners, and even harboring spies.

In this context, the report believes that the “threshold” of the French academic world is too high, unsuitable for new threats and weakened by a general lack of resources.

Security and Transparency

In particular, he recommends “making the issue of foreign interference a political priority” and regrets that it “has now become common to speak of Russian” troll farms “or cyberattacks from Russia and China”.

The authors emphasize the dilemma of the university, which is by nature intellectually open, but from now on has to exercise constant vigilance, especially towards its foreign students.

The report recommends, among other things, an EU-wide strategy, the implementation of an audit on the security of the university IT systems and the creation of a “transparency regime for the origin of non-European project funding”.

The topic was the subject of a study by the Strategic Research Institute of the Military School (IRSEM), the authors of which were interviewed.

Beijing is increasingly assuming infiltration and coercion. The party state now seems to believe that, as Machiavelli wrote in The Prince, “it is safer to be feared than to be loved”.

Extract from the report on the influence of foreign countries on universities

Beijing fires from all cylinders to monitor and intimidate Chinese students, but also teachers and administrators, “to change the content of courses, teaching material or the programming of events,” observed IRSEM researchers Paul Charon and Jean-Baptiste Jeangène Vilmer .

“The party state also uses the universities to acquire knowledge and technology legally. […] Where […] illegal and disguised as theft and espionage. In a “civil-military merger context,” they insist, this interference helps Beijing “build weapons of mass destruction or develop surveillance technologies.”