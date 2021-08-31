Information Rights Management Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Applications and Product Types with Region by 2026- Microsoft Corporation, McAfee, LLC

The Global Information Rights Management Market Report Forecast 2021-2026, is a valuable source of the research, covers all the records and data for business strategists. It provides the Information Rights Management industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic data and competitive analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Information Rights Management industry and provides data for building strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Information Rights Management Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 15.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Market key Players: – Microsoft Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (assetServ), Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation, Bynder B.V., Nextlabs, Inc., Intralinks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Seclore Technology Private Limited, Locklizard Limited, Vaultize Technologies and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Information Rights Management market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Industry Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The BFSI industry is most vulnerable to data loss, and due to the sensitive nature of the information, BFSI firms must be protected. According to Gizmodo, in 2019, First American Financial Corp. had 885 million records exposed online, including bank transactions, social security numbers, and more. To cater to such issues, BFSI firms can keep their most sensitive data under their control with enterprise information rights management solutions.

North America Expected to Dominate

– The consumption of digital media content and the practice of digitization of enterprises in North America, especially in the United States, is increasing tremendously, owing to the rapid adoption of technological advancements in the region.

Market news

July 2020 – Tech Mahindra Ltd., a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, launched a new digital platform, branded as Blockchain-based Contracts and Rights Management System (bCRMS) for the global media and entertainment industry. The platform is designed to enable production houses and content creators to track revenue, royalty payments, manage rights, and address content piracy by leveraging IBM blockchain.

