Infrared Imaging Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global infrared imaging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during (2021-2026).
Infrared (IR) imaging is a technique used for converting IR radiation into a visible image, which depicts the spatial distribution of temperature differences in a thermal camera. It has sensors, lasers and LEDs that detect radiations emitted by warm objects. Nowadays, it is widely utilized at airports, especially during the outbreak of epidemics, such as swine flu, COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Ebola, to recognize and screen the passengers with high body temperatures.
Initially used only in the military sector, infrared imaging technology is currently finding its way into the commercial marketplace as well, owing to the availability of IR cameras at economical rates. For instance, it is used by sports professionals to identify tissue damage in case of injuries. It is also employed in the electronics, and oil and gas industries for minimizing risks during the manufacturing process. Apart from this, it also finds application in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries worldwide for security and surveillance purposes. Furthermore, it is utilized in the aerospace industry for investigating high speed flying objects and failures of materials. These applications, coupled with technological advancements and increasing investment in the research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
Cooled Infrared Imaging
Uncooled Infrared Imaging
Breakup by Component:
IR Detectors
IR Lens Systems
IR Sensors
Others
Breakup by Wavelength:
Near Infrared (NIR)
Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)
Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)
Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)
Others
Breakup by Application:
Security and Surveillance
Monitoring and Inspection
Condition Monitoring
Structural Health Monitoring
Quality Control
Detection
Gas Detection
Fire/Flare Detection
Body Temperature Measurement
Breakup by Vertical:
Industrial
Automotive
Aerospace
Electronics & Semiconductor
Oil & Gas
Military and Defense
Others
Non-Industrial
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Axis Communications, Cox Communications, Episensors Inc., FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation, L3 Technologies, Leonardo DRS, OPGAL Optronics Industries Ltd, Princeton Infrared Technologies Inc., Raptor Photonics Ltd., Sensors Unlimited Inc., Sofradir, Tonbo Imaging Pvt. Ltd., XenICs, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd., etc.
