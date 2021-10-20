Injection Lipolysis Market to define growth on an exponential note between 2021 and 2031
Injection Lipolysis Market
In April 2015, U.S. FDA approved the deoxycholate acid injection Kybella of Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. which made the injection lipolysis procedure one of the mainstream minimally invasive technique for body fat loss.
The injection lipolysis technique for fat loss is well adopted in European and American countries from the last couple of years while the adoption is a little low in Asia pacific regions. Growing prevalence of diabetes, obesity and demand for cosmetic surgeries for fat reduction is expected to accelerate the injection lipolysis market growth over forecast years.
Injection Lipolysis Market: Segmentation
Based on drug type, Injection lipolysis market can be segmented as:
- Deoxycholic Acid
- Phosphatidylcholine
- Others
Based on the treatment site, Injection lipolysis market can be segmented as:
- Facial Fat Deposits
- Submental Fat
- Upper Arm Fat
- Abdominal Fat
- Thighs Fat
- Knee Fat
- Buttock Fat
- Others
Based on end-user, Injection lipolysis market can be segmented as:
- Hospitals
- Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- AbbVie Inc.
- INTROPHARMA
- Shandong Chenguang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Shijiazhuang Tiantian Technology Co. Ltd.
- NEXUS PHARMA CO. LTD.
- Hebei Chefhi International Trade Co. Ltd.
- Others.
