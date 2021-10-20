Injection Lipolysis Market to define growth on an exponential note between 2021 and 2031

According to WHO world health statistics report in every six adult one is obese globally and the ratio is also gradually increasing which is expected to create huge growth opportunity for injection lipolysis market. So many surgical procedures are being followed by the obese population, however, the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures also anticipated to accelerate the injection lipolysis market growth.

In April 2015, U.S. FDA approved the deoxycholate acid injection Kybella of Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. which made the injection lipolysis procedure one of the mainstream minimally invasive technique for body fat loss.

The injection lipolysis technique for fat loss is well adopted in European and American countries from the last couple of years while the adoption is a little low in Asia pacific regions. Growing prevalence of diabetes, obesity and demand for cosmetic surgeries for fat reduction is expected to accelerate the injection lipolysis market growth over forecast years.