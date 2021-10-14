Innovation To Be The Progressive Factor For Feminine Hygiene Product Market

The global Feminine Hygiene Product Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled ‘Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market’: Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2026. The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2018-2026. The global feminine hygiene products market, forecasted to be worth US$ 38,706.7 Mn by 2026 end.

Company Profiles:

Lil-lets UK Limited

Edgewell Personal Care

Ontex

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Unicharm Corporation

Procter and Gamble

Diva International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Others.

The report has categorically been divided into three sections namely by product type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the global feminine hygiene market has been segmented into sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cup, and feminine hygiene wash. On the basis of distribution channel, the global feminine hygiene market has been segmented into supermarket, convenience stores, department stores, retail pharmacies, and online purchase.

In terms of revenue, others product type segment-consisting of sanitary napkins/pads is projected to remain dominant. Among all distribution channel retail pharmacies segment is the most dominant segment for feminine hygiene products market which is then followed by supermarket segment. Online purchase segment is projected lucrative growth forecast period with CAGR of 8.0%. Europe is the contributing third largest revenue share in the feminine hygiene products market and expected to grow at decent CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China and Middle East and Africa. North America is the fourth largest market, and is expected to increase at over 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the dominating market place for feminine hygiene products Market and projected to grow with CAGR of 7.6% to reach US$ 11552.8Mn by 2026.

Increasing awareness and high adoption of feminine hygiene products in developing countries are expected to drive demand for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period. Factors such as easy availability and affordable prices of such products are expected to drive revenue growth of the global feminine hygiene market during the forecast period. The global feminine hygiene market is fragmented in nature, with prevalence of oligopolistic competition among renowned brands. Established players are focused on manufacturing innovative feminine hygiene products in developed and developing countries to increase revenue generation.

The global feminine hygiene products market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Tampons

Panty liners

Menstrual Cup

Feminine Hygiene Wash

By End User

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Purchase

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Middle East & Africa

