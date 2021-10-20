Innovation to be the show stopper to the Floor Paints Market between 2017 and 2025

Floor Paints Market: Introduction

Floor is the area in a building which is exposed the most and subjected to a lot of wear and tear, hence requires flooring or a coating for its maintenance. Floor paints provide protection to the surface of floor, it’s a very good decorative aspect and have simple application. Floor paints also offers chemical resistance and high abrasion for chemical and industrial plants.

Floor Paints are usually composed of Polyurethane, alkyd (oil), epoxy or latex based which are available in various product types. Oil and latex or polyurethane can be used to paint any type of floor surface. These are also referred as binders which holds the materials together forming an adhesive, giving shock absorbent and elastic adhesion property to the floor coating material. These binders determines abrasion resistance, hardness, flexibility adhesion, drying speed, gloss level and durability of floor paint.

Further, Selection of Floor paints depends on the floor type as well such as wooden floor, Mortar Floor etc. Furthermore, they are also selected on the basis of coating component i.e. one component coating, two component coating or three component coating. One component coating or 1k of floor paints is a coating which does not require an activator, hardener or a catalyzer, it just vaporizes once exposed to air. Polyurethane (one component) coating are generally used to block blistering in floor coating as it offers low thickness. Water Based (one component) polyurethane floor paints be easily applied via industrial method. It is economical, eco-friendly, and efficient for indoor application. Hence it’s the standard Floor paint. Two component or 2k Polyurethane is a type of floor paint which requires hardener, catalyzer or an activator and after it’s hardens, it shows high resistance from UV rays, weather and chemicals.

Major application of floor paints are in residential, commercial, healthcare, educational and industrial buildings and their garages.