Insights-as-a-Service Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028 Insights-as-a-Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Predictive Insights, Descriptive Insights, Prescriptive Insights); Application (Branding and Marketing Management, Governance Risk and Compliance, Strategy Management, Revenue Cycle Management, Customer Life Cycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Others); Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud); Industry (Manufacturing, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others) and Geography

Insights-as-a-service (laaS) is a kind of cloud service which offers specific data results to different organizations through utilizing business intelligence and predictive analytics. laaS combines the concept of business intelligence with the idea of vendor-delivered cloud analytics and service. laaS has different applications in several fields, which include energy & utilities, government & defense, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, and others. The idea behind insights-as-a-service is the web-delivered services which supplement any type of business’s in-house IT architecture. It concentrates on offering a visually appealing and complete data set that supports to optimize operations and thereby, enhance revenues.

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of insights-as-a-service market are Increased need for customer management, emergence of IoT, and growing big data market. Further, adoption of cloud-based technology by business enterprises and supply of specialized IaaS by vendors are anticipated to provide major opportunities for the insights-as-a-service market growth.

There are some very well–established market players operating in the Insights-as-a-Service market. The top ten players in this market include

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Dell EMC (Dell Inc.)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

GAVS Technologies

GoodData Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

NTT DATA, Inc.

Oracle Corporation.

