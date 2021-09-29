Insta selfie instead of balcony scene – a new political style

Berlin (dpa) – One picture says more than 1000 words – even now. The photo we have been talking about since Wednesday evening is actually a completely normal selfie. And yet, it could become a period document.

This was done by FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing, at least he has the typical “I have the longest arm, let me do it” attitude. Next to him is the former Green candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock, diagonally behind his FDP leader Christian Lindner, who still looks most conventional in his checkered jacket, and to the right in the foreground, as usually, bearishly relaxed, the green co-chair. Robert Habeck. A double date.

The photo was everywhere on Wednesday. Shortly before midnight, the four politicians posted it simultaneously on their Instagram accounts. They wrote: “In the search for a new government, we probe the similarities and the bridges between the divisions. And even find some. Exciting moments. “There were only differences in the filters placed on the image. In addition, the photos posted are square – with the exception of Robert Habeck’s. That alone leaves room for interpretation, as one Twitter user proves: “Habeck is the only one who knows how to post rectangular rather than square images on Instagram. New digital minister!”

Is this the staging of the future lemon yellow and lime citrus “coalition of citrus fruits”? In any case, there were more than four years between this Instagram photo and the photos which became the symbol of the failure of negotiations on a Jamaican coalition four years ago: they showed politicians such as Christian Lindner, Angela Merkel, Katrin Göring- Eckardt and Cem Özdemir on the balcony of the Palace of the Parliamentary Society – an imperial era setting with mighty columns, balustrades and chandeliers. A setting from the day before yesterday.

The selfie is almost the opposite of that. It is not clear where it was recorded. It could be an office, a hotel room or a private apartment. A cable seems to hang from the ceiling, which makes it even more relaxed. But make no mistake about it here: “It is not a random image, but completely stylized”, analyzes the Munich sociologist and author Armin Nassehi (“Theory of the digital society”) in an interview with the Agency German press.

“An image is a statement”

“Of course at first glance it looks like a school trip, ‘we’re ten minutes late and hope we don’t get a penalty.'” But that’s it. ” The four people want to appear sympathetic. Partisan antagonism between them is eliminated because they stand side by side in the order of the FDP, Greens, FDP, Greens. All this just two days after the federal election, before which both parties covered themselves with abuse.

“The photo is a statement,” says Nassehi. “It’s a sure signal that the symmetry of power is being reoriented. Because it is in fact the big guy who is the first to offer conversations. Now it’s the other way around, and this photo shows it very clearly. “The FDP and the Greens are the kingmakers – they determine who will ultimately take the Republican throne, the Chancellery.

Berlin’s Green Economic Affairs Senator Ramona Pop comments on Twitter: “This is what a new political culture could look like: joint communication and appreciation instead of boring and dragging each other. Hat. The Instagram post also shows that this channel is growing in importance. “

The latter is probably also linked to the fact that the Greens and the FDP are the two most popular parties with young voters aged 18-24. The FDP is even number one among the first-time voters. These followers are of no use for “We Staked Seven Domains” style press releases. While the selfie documents that coalitions are still forming behind the scenes, it also proves that the political style has changed. The chancellor, still in office, once laughed at herself with the phrase “Internet is new territory for all of us”. Today, after 16 years for Merkel, the Greens and the Liberals are calling for an end to “business as usual”. In doing so, they hit the nerve of the younger generation, who don’t just fear for their future in terms of digitization and climate protection – and who don’t even know the phrase about secure pensions.

The men in costume of the two former popular parties CDU / CSU and SPD and their actions in front of the press in the capital, on the other hand, necessarily seem a little old-fashioned. How Insta-Selfie touches the nerve of the times is shown by the various satirical alienations on the internet, from ZDF’s “heute show”, which features an Armin Laschet waving, to a comparison with a photo of the Silbermond group to a Meme in which Wissing, Baerbock, Lindner and Habeck sing in a quartet. All this contributes to the distribution by the million and ensures that even the last one knows: something is happening in Berlin.