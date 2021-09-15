Intelligent Document processing market Research Report 2021, Industry Perspective, Industry Insights & Opportunity Evaluation, Share, Insights, Applications & Forecast till 2027

Global Intelligent Document Processing Market

Intelligent Document Processing is defined as the solutions which transform unstructured & semi-structured information into usable data. It is a type of next generation automation which able to capture, extract & process data from a variety of document formats. Intelligence document processing is based on AI technologies like natural language processing, Computer Vision, deep learning & machine learning. This technology is adopted by many organizations to perform the document related analysis on daily basis.

It is mainly used in the process of translating the document content into actionable & organized data for further process. Intelligent document processing also referred as intelligent process automation in which NLP or ICR & Machine learning technologies are using to enhance the performance of document processing.

The Intelligent Document Processing Market analysis report published on Qualiket Research website which includes analysis of market forecast, share, size and dynamics covered in the report. This is latest report comprises overview of the Intelligent Document Processing Market, with an informative explanation. The Intelligent Document Processing Market has been studied in detail to arrive an accurate & insightful conclusion regarding the current market trends noted in the industry.

The global Intelligent Document Processing Market report has provided key-insights on several factors which are poising as drivers for the Intelligent Document Processing Market during the forecast period. The report also consists different volume trends, value aspects of the products & the pricing history of the same. Several primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Intelligent Document Processing Market include mounting global population, different relevant government regulations introduced & their impact and the demand & supply mechanism functioning in the Intelligent Document Processing Market

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as InData Labs Group Limited, Parascript, LLC, Hyper Labs, Inc, Automation Anywhere¸ AntWorks, Kofax Inc, WorkFusion, Inc, ABBYY, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Software

Services

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End User

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Legal

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

