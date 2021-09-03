Internet Security Market 2021 Business Scenario – HPE, IBM, Intel, Symantec, AlienVault, BlackStratus, Check Point Software Technologies

The Internet Security Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies to gain success in the Internet Security market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the Internet Security market.

The Internet Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% over the forecast year.

Top Leading Companies of Global Internet Security Market are – HPE, IBM, Intel, Symantec, AlienVault, BlackStratus, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco, Cyren, Fortinet, F-Secure, Gemalto, Kaspersky Lab, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, RSA, Sophos, Trend Micro, Trustwave Holdings, Wurldtech Security Technologies, and others.

Industry News and Updates:

IBM To Establish New Cybersecurity Center for US Federal Clients

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021— IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that it is creating the IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity, a collaborative environment focused on helping federal agencies address current and future cybersecurity threats. The center will facilitate events and learnings, drawing on IBM’s cybersecurity expertise from delivering software and managed services to over 17,500 security customers globally. Working with a group of internal IBM experts and external advisors, including former government officials with decades of cybersecurity experience, the center will leverage IBM technology and host workshops focused on priorities such as zero trust frameworks and cloud security, complemented by access to IBM Research labs to collaborate around the future of encryption.

Market Overview:

Internet security is a branch of computer security specifically related to the Internet, often involving browser security but also network security on a more general level, as it applies to other applications or operating systems as a whole. Its objective is to establish rules and measures to use against attacks over the Internet.

Many methods are used to protect the transfer of data, including encryption and from-the-ground-up engineering. The current focus is on prevention as much as on real time protection against well known and new threats.

On The Basis of Types: –

Government

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Information communication and technology (ICT)

Retail

Healthcare

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America: US, Mexico, Canada

-Europe: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

– Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

– South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

– Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

