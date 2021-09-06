Interventional Radiology Equipment Industry 2021 Global Market Outlook, Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts

Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Overview

The interventional radiology equipment market is driving increasing burden of chronic diseases, technological advancements in interventional radiology devices and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures. However, untapped emerging markets and risk of high radiation exposure is expected to hamper the growth of the global interventional radiology equipment system market. Moreover, increasing awareness about the availability of advanced treatment is anticipated to drive demand the growth of the market.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Interventional Radiology Equipment Market:

Carestream Health

Esaote SPA

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Samsung Medison (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd)

Key Questions regarding Current Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Landscape

What are the current options for Interventional Radiology Equipment Market? How many companies are developing for the Interventional Radiology Equipment Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Interventional Radiology Equipment market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Interventional Radiology Equipment Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Interventional Radiology Equipment? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Interventional Radiology Equipment Market?

Interventional Radiology Equipment Market Segmental Overview:

The interventional radiology equipment market is segmented on the basis product, application. Based on product, the market is segmented into MRI systems, ultrasound imaging systems, CT scanners, angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, biopsy devices and other products. Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology and other applications.

The report specifically highlights the Interventional Radiology Equipment market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Interventional Radiology Equipment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

