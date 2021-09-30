Interview with Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch | The bright side of the pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic, human rights have stepped aside at a time of multiple restrictions. When I practically met Kenneth Roth, the great chief of Human Rights Watch, I expected to see a man on the verge of a nervous breakdown. I got it all wrong.

In the darkness of the past year and a half, the great human rights defender sees rays of light. “The pandemic has accentuated the gaps in our societies. We have seen some minorities and low-income people left behind. Make them suffer more from the pandemic. And ironically, it sparked a response by highlighting these inequalities in our societies. And we’re seeing more efforts to close these gaps than before the pandemic, ”said the New Yorker, who will be holding a conference on Thursday at noon on Thursday at the invitation of the Council of International Relations of Montreal (CORIM).

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch

The most telling example, in his opinion, is his own country, the United States. The largest economy in the world has always emphasized the importance of civil and political rights – the right to freedom of expression, to a fair and equal trial, to free religion – but in this very discreet support social and economic rights played a crucial role.

“We are talking about the right to health care, the right to education, the right to housing and a basic income. These are all vital human rights. And suddenly more attention is paid to them. When Joe Biden came to power, he used the term “right to health” in a speech. It is a novelty in our political system. It’s a real evolution, ”he says.

In the US Congress these days there is also talk of a bill with a budget of 3.500 billion dollars to strengthen the American social safety net, in particular through the establishment of family allowances and parental leave. These measures, which we have already taken, are at the heart of a bread roll that crawls south of the border. Between the left and center-right wing of the democratic group, but also within the media elite.

Kenneth Roth recognizes that strengthening the US welfare state will not be a snap.

Not all laws are necessarily passed, but there is a noticeable shift in rhetoric that would not have happened without the pandemic.

He also believes the pandemic has forced awareness of the need for resilient health systems everywhere around the world. “COVID-19 is just the current pandemic. We know there will be more. And most likely in the near future, he says. Unfortunately, that awareness doesn’t seem to have affected vaccine distribution, ”joked the former US attorney, who has held the reins of Human Rights Watch since 1993.

It would also be quite wrong to believe that Kenneth Roth wears nice big pink glasses. With his organization of 450 researchers scattered around the world, the man has spent the last three years documenting and investigating the world’s worst human rights violations – war crimes in Syria, crimes against humanity against the Rohingyas in Burma, or political repression in Russia, to name but a few to name a few examples. Kenneth Roth also played a central role in the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, which won the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize.

He may not be on the verge of a nervous breakdown today, but he is worried. The pandemic, if it had positive sides, has also enabled leaders to disregard human rights under the guise of health measures. “Under the pretext of the pandemic, Viktor Orbán in Hungary became the first dictator in Europe and rules by decree,” he emphasizes.

China, he notes, is going through its most repressive period since the events of Tiananmen Square in 1989. A crackdown that has had a major impact on the pandemic as Xi Jinping’s regime did everything to silence the voice doctors who wanted to warn the planet after the emergence of a new coronavirus.

He is also concerned about the obvious Trump-era legacy for the United States’ role on the international scene.

Donald Trump tore up the American tradition of supporting human rights. He has never met a dictator friend with whom he has not fraternized.

The Washington backstage regular was expecting a setback with Joe Biden, who has vowed to make human rights a cornerstone of his foreign policy. The turnaround is long overdue. “President Biden is taking half measures. He sent military resources to Egypt when the country is undergoing a major period of repression. In the most recent episode of violence in Israel and Gaza, he refused to speak about human rights. What we were hoping for was a very strong position in the defense of human rights. It was his promise, but he doesn’t keep it. It’s not Trump, of course, but it’s not enough. “