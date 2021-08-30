Intraoperative Imaging Market Gets Major Boost as Healthcare Service Provider

Ophthalmology is that the branch of life science that deals with anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the attention . Major eye diseases include, haloes, eyelid abnormalities, distorted vision, glaucoma, cataract, and retinal disease. The intraoperative ophthalmic imaging and surgical systems market is driven by high prevalence of eye diseases. consistent with the study, ‘The national and subnational prevalence of cataract and cataract blindness in China: a scientific review and meta-analysis’, published within the Journal of worldwide Health in June 2018, the prevalence of any cataract ranged from 6.71% in people aged 45-49 years to 73.01% in elderly aged 85-89 years in males.

The PDF for the study can be requested using the following link: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/994

Moreover, with over 18 million cataract surgery procedures being conducted annually worldwide, the utilization of intraoperative OCT and intraoperative aberrometry has successfully been contributing to growth of the intraoperative ophthalmic imaging and surgical systems market. Currently, manufacturers are investing in research and development on intraoperative OCT technology to be used for vitreoretinal surgery and glaucoma surgery.

Intraoperative ophthalmic imaging and surgical systems include fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography scanners, and ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, tonometers, slit lamps, and corneal topographers. Geriatric population is more vulnerable to eye diseases like cataract and age-related degeneration . Thus, increasing ageing population is additionally expected to assist in growth of the intraoperative ophthalmic imaging and surgical systems market. consistent with United Nations Population Fund, geriatric population in Asia Pacific is predicted to triple between 2010 and 2050 to succeed in 1.3 billion people by 2050. Moreover, several government associations also are focused on increasing consumer awareness about ophthalmic diseases.

Recent approvals from the U.S. FDA and introduction of surgical microscopes with integrated intraoperative OCT is predicted to assist in growth of the intraoperative ophthalmic imaging and surgical systems market in North America. These developments are expected to cause a paradigm shift from conventional methods of treatment/surgical procedures in ophthalmic diagnostics. These high-end equipment provide real-time feedback with three-dimensional visualization capability, which allows surgeons to watch progress and verify results during surgical procedures.

With the advancements in technology, the mixing of high-end intraoperative OCT with surgical microscopes has enabled surgeons to look at 3D images, videos and snapshots of live procedures within the Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography or the screen of the surgical microscope, which is controlled with a foot paddle or touchscreen interface. this enables the surgeon to look at the anterior segment of the attention , and at an equivalent time can switch to viewing the posterior segment without interrupting the surgery.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global intraoperative imaging market include Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic PLC., Koninklijke Philips NV, General Electric Company, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc., NeuroLogica Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Brainlab AG, and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

“Limited Time Offer”

We also offer 15% FREE Report customization.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/994

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com